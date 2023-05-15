If you recently bought a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you may have noticed that it follows either the US or metric system. By default, this depends on the region you've picked when setting it up. However, plenty of U.S. residents prefer relying on the metric system and vice versa. Fortunately, you can switch between the two systems on iOS 16, without changing your device's region, by following the steps below.

Switching between the US and metric systems on an iPhone or iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iDevice. Go to the General section. Tap on Language & Region. There, you can switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit for the temperature, US and metric for measurements, the date and number formats, and more through the respective menus. 3 Images Close

Having the ability to manually override and change the default units across iOS and iPadOS is a welcome change. In the past, iPhone and iPad users were limited to the defaults of their device's region. So you couldn't really change the date format or measurement units on a system level individually. While some apps have allowed users to override certain units, having the option baked into the OS makes the process simpler, faster, and universal across applications.