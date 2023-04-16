It’s a bummer when you snap a great action shot of your child or pet, or an awesome group photo or selfie, only to notice that it isn’t quite right. Someone’s eyes are closed, the shot is blurry, or maybe you want to remove a "photo-bomber" or someone who walked by in the background. You can easily correct this with the Live Photo feature, available on all the best iPhones. It captures 1.5 seconds both before and after you actually hit the shutter. You can then scrub back and forth to select the perfect still. Activating Live Photos is a matter of simply turning the feature on and off with a single tap. Plus, there’s even more you can do with Live Photos, including adding fun effects.

How to take Live Photos on iPhone

Open the Camera app on your iPhone and make sure it is set to Photo mode. 2 Images Close In the top, right corner, you’ll see the Live Photo button. If it’s off (it’s typically on by default), you’ll see a line through the circle. If so, tap it to remove the line and turn Live Photos on. 2 Images Close Now, frame your photo and take it. After you snap a photo, call it up in your Photo Library and tap Edit in the top, left corner. Tap the Live Photo button in the bottom menu. 3 Images Close Move the slider backwards and forwards to go through multiple images to find the perfect one. As you move the slider, you'll see a preview of each image in the image window so you can stop it exactly where you want. Once you find the photo you want, tap Make Key Photo. 2 Images Close Tap Done. The new version of the photo replaces the old one, but you can go back and switch at any time to the original or any others within the Live Photo. 2 Images Close

It’s not a bad idea to leave Live Photos on and use it indefinitely with every image you capture so you have a better chance of getting good shots, even impromptu ones. But keep in mind that because Live Photos captures 1.5 seconds before and 1.5 seconds after each photo, it means each photo you capture will take up more storage space on your device.

Thus, you might only want to turn Live Photos on for certain events, like your child’s soccer game, a day at the amusement park, or when taking selfies. There's a benefit especially when taking group photos: you likely won’t have to ask everyone to pose multiple times because of a single imperfection. Chances are that somewhere within the Live Photo is a usable shot.

Take the process a step further by adding fun effects to Live Photos. In the top, left corner of the photo on your iPhone, including new models like the iPhone 14, you’ll see the Live Photo symbol and the word Live with a down-facing arrow. Tap this and choose Loop (creates a video loop of the photo) or Bounce (make the image rock back and forth) animations, or select Long Exposure to create an interesting blur effect on photos of fast-moving subjects like fireworks and waterfalls.

Another fun tip: hold your finger over a Live Photo and you’ll see it animate for the full three-second duration of footage that was captured, like a short video snippet. You can share live photos through services like Messages and the recipient can do the same; if you share by Mail, however, they will only see the Key Photo still image.

Once you have mastered taking Live Photos and are having tons of fun with them, consider kicking things up a notch. Go further with your iPhone and check out the Pro camera mode to adjust settings and play with different types of photos to yield even better results. Note that Live Photos is only an option in standard Photo mode.