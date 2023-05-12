The Asus ROG Ally is one of the newest Steam Deck alternatives. Unlike the Steam Deck, however, this handheld gaming console runs Windows 11 natively. That means you have more than one way to take a screenshot in a game or on the desktop.

While we have yet to get our hands on the Asus ROG Ally to confirm dedicated button combinations for screenshots, we know of some ways to take screenshots on your Asus ROG Ally using a dedicated keyboard or by summoning the traditional on-screen keyboard if you're using the touchscreen.

A pre-requisite: Summon the on-screen keyboard when you don't have a physical one

The methods we're about to suggest apply when you have a physical keyboard connected to your Asus ROG Ally. If you don't, don't panic yet. Since the Asus ROG Ally has a touchscreen, you can summon a virtual keyboard to follow these commands. It should automatically appear when needed, but if not, you can add a button for it on the taskbar.

Long-press on the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Choose Touch keyboard and select Always to always show the icon for the keyboard in the Taskbar.

Now, the next time you want to bring up the keyboard for any of these controls we're getting into, swipe up to bring up the collapsed taskbar and choose the keyboard icon next to the clock. When the keyboard is open, press on the settings gear at the top of the keyboard, Keyboard layout, and then pick Traditional. This will be like a traditional wired keyboard.

All the methods to take a screenshot on the Asus ROG Ally in Windows

Again, as we mentioned, we have yet to get our hands on the Asus ROG Ally to confirm dedicated buttons for screenshots. But, we do have a list of ways you can do so through Windows.

Use the Xbox Game Bar: Press the on-screen keyboard button, then press Windows Key and G. Then, the Xbox Game Bar overlay pops up. In the Capture Window, click the screenshot icon. It's the camera icon. Note this only captures the screen image, not the taskbar or Window. Use the Snipping Tool: Press the on-screen keyboard button, then choose Windows Key and Shift and S. Drag your finger around the screen where you'd like to take a screenshot. It will save to your Pictures folder and the Screenshots folder. Use a third-party application: There are a lot of third-party applications on Windows that can help you take screenshots. One of our favorites is PicPick, but there are others in our Windows screenshots guide.

We'll do our best to keep this guide updated once we can confirm the dedicated hardware shortcut keys for taking screenshots. While you're at it, you can check out our other Asus ROG Ally content. We have guides to the best cases, for example, which can help protect your device from harm.