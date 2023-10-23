The Lenovo Legion Go is a powerful and versatile Windows gaming handheld with a gorgeous QHD+ 144Hz display. It’s one of the newest Steam Deck alternatives and arguably the most exciting Windows handheld out there. Since it runs Windows 11 natively, you have a lot of control over basic actions such as taking a screenshot or recording your screen.

We’re currently testing the handheld for our in-depth review, so we’re already familiar with the various methods of taking screenshots on your Lenovo Legion Go. You can use the Xbox Game Bar, the snipping tool, and various third-party applications for this task. All of them work just as well, so let's see how they all work.

How to activate the on-screen keyboard on the Legion Go

For many of the methods we discuss, you’ll need to use the on-screen keyboard on your Legion Go. Most of the time, it automatically appears when needed, but you can add a button to the taskbar for quicker access.

From the Windows 11 desktop, long-press on the taskbar and select Taskbar settings from the menu. Find Touch keyboard from the page that pops up, and make sure it’s set to Always to show an icon for the keyboard in the Taskbar. Open the on-screen keyboard by clicking the keyboard icon next to the clock. Press the gear icon for settings on the top of the keyboard, click Keyboard layout, and select Traditional. This will make the on-screen keyboard work similarly to a traditional wired keyboard.

How to take a screenshot on the Legion Go using Xbox Game Bar

Xbox Game Bar is fantastic for communicating with your friends, fine-tuning audio controls, and capturing videos or screenshots while playing games, and it's a similar experience on the Legion Go. Here's how to activate it.

Tap the on-screen keyboard button next to the clock in the Taskbar. Press Windows + G on the on-screen keyboard to bring up the Xbox Game Bar. In the Capture window, click the camera icon to quickly take the screenshot.

That’s all there is to it. This way of taking screenshots only captures the screen image, and the Xbox Game Bar layout or taskbar won’t appear in your screenshots.

How to take a screenshot on the Legion Go using the Snipping Tool

You’re likely already familiar with the Snipping Tool, Windows 11’s built-in screen-capturing program. It’s easy to use and works wonderfully for taking in-game screenshots as well.

Tap the on-screen keyboard button next to the clock in the Taskbar. Press Windows + Shift + S. Drag your finger around the screen to select the area of your screenshot. When you remove your finger, your screenshot will be automatically saved to the Pictures > Screenshots folder.

How to take a screenshot on Lenovo Legion Go using third-party apps

There are a lot of third-party applications for Windows that you can use for taking screenshots. Apps like PicPick and LightShot work best, but you can find more methods in our Windows screenshots guide.

That’s all you need to know to take a screenshot on your Lenovo Legion Go. While you’re here, check out our other content on the Lenovo Legion Go, such as our guide on the best cases for this new handheld.