If you're using a great Linux distribution like Ubuntu, or even another Linux flavor like Linux Mint, you'll probably have to take a screenshot one time or another. Regardless of whether you want to share a part of a document or take a picture of your screen, there's more than one way you can take a screenshot on Linux, depending on which distribution you're using. The most common method is to use the Print Screen key, but you can also use the built-in Screenshot application or even a third-party tool like GIMP. More sophisticated users might also want to consider using the terminal.

Use the Print Screen button on your keyboard

Regardless of which Linux flavor you're running, the simplest way to take a screenshot is by using the Print Screen key. It might be labeled as Print or PrtSc. Typically, it's located on the top of your keyboard between the Scroll Lock and Pause buttons.

To take a full-screen screenshot, press the Print Screen key once. To take a screenshot of an open window, press Alt + Print Screen. To select what you want to screenshot, press Shift + Print Screen. You'll see a box, which you can drag around what you want to take an image of.

In most cases, the screenshot you take will be saved to your clipboard. You can paste it into any application to edit it later on. On certain Linux distributions like Ubuntu, the screenshots will also be saved to your Pictures folder.

Use the Screenshot application

Linux distributions like Ubuntu have the built-in Screenshot app, which you can use in place of the Print Screen key for more granular controls and more abilities.

Press the Start Button on your keyboard, or click the launcher icon on your screen to open your Linux launcher. Search for Screenshot and open the top result. On Ubuntu, for example, it's Take Screenshot. Once the app is open, you'll see options for grabbing the whole screen, the current window, or an area to grab. You can also grab it after a timed delay. Choose the option, and when ready, click Take Screenshot. On Ubuntu, you can click the circular button to take the screenshot.

Your screenshot will be saved to your Pictures folder so you can open them later.

Use GIMP

If, for some reason, the Linux distribution you're using doesn't have a built-in screenshot application, you can install a third-party app like GIMP to take screenshots. This can be done with the terminal, or you can manually download GIMP from the web.

Install GIMP. We suggest opening the terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T and typing the command sudo apt install gimp.

+ and typing the command If you're prompted, enter your password and confirm the installation with Y. Once installed, launch the app. Click File > Create and choose Screenshot. You'll see a variety of options. You can choose to screenshot the whole window, the full screen, or the selection. You also can add a timed delay. When ready, you can take the screenshot by clicking Snap. The screenshot will open in the GIMP window. Feel free to mark it up or edit it as you see fit.

You can save it to any location you want by clicking File and Save As. Keep in mind that GIMP is just one image manipulation program that can take screenshots. You also might want to consider using an alternative like Shutter.

Using the terminal

Finally, we have one of the most extreme methods for taking a screenshot on Ubuntu: using the terminal. You can install ImageMagick, which is a command-line utility.

Install ImageMagick by launching the terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T. Type the command sudo apt-get install imagemagick. If you need to, enter your password and confirm with Y. You can now use terminal commands for screenshots. To screenshot the entire screen, use the command: import -window root Pictures/fileName.png. You can replace FileName with the name that you will save the screenshot as. To screenshot the specific window, use the command: import Pictures/fileName.png. Again, replace FileName with the name you want to give the screenshot. You'll be able to select the window with your cursor. If you'd like, you can add a delay to your screenshot. As an example, import -window root -pause # Pictures/fileName.png. You just have to replace the # with the number of seconds to pause for.

Just one of many things to do on Linux

Now that you know how to take a screenshot on Linux, you might want to look into the other tasks. There's so much that the open-source operating system can do for you. You might want to consider adding a user so you can share your system with others. You might even want to back up your system, ensuring you never lose data. Taking a screenshot is just one basic task.