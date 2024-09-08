While I personally prefer a desktop wallpaper free of icons, if you're going to use that space to house dozens of them, it may be helpful to organize your icons according to some sort of system. This could be made easier if you turned your wallpaper from something that's merely nice to look at, to something that makes you more efficient.

The straightforward template wallpaper

It doesn't have to be complex

Source: Canva

The idea of using a wallpaper to organize icons on your desktop is nothing new; people have probably been exploring this idea for as long as graphic user interfaces with wallpapers have existed. If you've never considered the idea, you might be surprised to learn there are "organizer" wallpapers that can be used to arrange desktop elements on top of them. For example, in Canva there are numerous customizable templates you can use as-is or modify, like the one above.

Obviously, these are meant to be printed out and used on a physical desktop, but there's no reason you can't tweak them to serve as a virtual wallpaper. Replace the fixed calendar with a calendar widget, put sticky note app notes in the appropriate section, and so on. Now, it's not the most visually pleasing wallpaper, but you'll have no trouble immediately spotting the icons you need. And if you're all business and no pleasure, it's a great approach.

Additionally, you can customize these to fit the exact aspect ratio and resolution of your monitor. If you have an ultrawide, for example, you can have half-utilitarian and half-decorative wallpaper. If you use a multi-monitor system, you can have a different wallpaper for each screen, with one used for organizing icons and the other for decoration.

Repurposing pictures to organize your icons

Find, adapt, organize

Source: Pixabay

While purpose-built organizer wallpapers are obviously useful, you can also simply adapt an existing wallpaper to work as a visual organizer. Some images have natural spaces for icons, too, like the above free image from Pixabay, which has different natural zones you can use to organize your icons. There are bookshelf compartments, areas on the floor, and drawers in the center to make use of.

Likewise, this picture of a living room, also from Pixabay, offers plenty of memorable nooks to place icons so you can remember their location as a physical space, and not just a grid of pictures that become white noise.

Source: Pixabay

It's almost like using the memory palace method to remember where your stuff is. Just don't let your important folders fall behind the couch.

Using AI to make useful wallpapers

The more descriptive the prompt, the better the outcome

Source: Midjourney

A new and interesting way you can approach this is to use AI image generators to make wallpapers that are designed to be both decorative and useful for organizing icons. It might take some experimentation with your prompts, but you can get some pretty good stuff. For the above wallpaper, I tried asking for pixel art of a bookshelf overgrown with vines with empty shelves.

Or, how about this starship control panel, with three screens you can use to group icons.

Source: Midjourney

The latest AI image generation systems are much better at sticking to your prompt, and if you give a detailed description of the size and position of different elements in your wallpaper, chances are you'll get something close to what you need.

The only limit is your imagination

Get creative with your desktop

Close

Once you stop thinking of your wallpaper as just a picture, your imagination and creativity can see all sorts of uses for your PC's backdrop. It's a simple way to customize your computer's interface without needing to do anything particularly technical.

If you do feel like making Windows even more in line with your needs, there are programs like Rainmeter, which you can use to replace the entire Windows shell, or the innovative Bumptop which turns your desktop into a true, physics-based 3D space.