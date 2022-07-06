How to access Developer Options on Amazon Fire TV

Lots of Amazon Fire TV owners will probably never need to touch the Developer Options settings. But would-be developers will need to, as will anyone who wants to sideload applications not found in Amazon’s own store. Until recently, these options were easy to locate in the Fire TV menus. A recent update from mid-June 2022, however, has hidden the Developer Options menu. You could say this is a good move, keeping settings that many won’t know how to use properly firmly out of sight.

Fortunately, Amazon has only hidden the menu, it hasn’t been removed entirely. It’s now actually more in line with how developer options are accessed on a regular Android phone or tablet. Here’s how to access it.

How to access Developer Options on Amazon Fire TV

The Developer Options menu is available on Amazon and third-party Fire TV hardware.

As it’s now hidden, navigate to the About section in settings.

Hit the button on the remote seven times on the first item to reveal the now-hidden Developer Options menu.

There is a slight variation in the steps depending on whether you have an Amazon device, such as the Fire TV Stick, or a pre-built Fire TV television. Differences will be highlighted where they occur.

1. On your Fire TV, open Settings.

2. Select My Fire TV.

3. Select About.



4. Highlight the first option in the list. This should be a reference to your specific device.



5. Press the remote as if you were selecting this item seven times.

6. When complete you should see a message telling you you’re already a developer.

7. Press the back button on the remote to go back to the previous menu.

If you’re using a Fire TV television then step 2 may refer to “Device & Software” instead, but the rest of the steps are the same. On completing the steps you’ll now see the missing Developer Options menu has re-appeared.

That’s all there is to it. The menu will remain there permanently unless you happen to reset your Fire TV. For most people, the primary reason to even access this menu is to load on third-party apps from unknown sources using a tool such as Downloader. While the Downloader tool is in Amazon’s store, you’ll need to enable the necessary option for unknown sources before you can actually install anything with it.

