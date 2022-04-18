Here’s how you can access TuneIn Premium content on your Alexa-enabled device

Live streaming service TuneIn recently announced that it’s bringing its premium subscription service to all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Thanks to this, users can now access a wide range of premium content, including live sports, commercial-free news and music, and more, from their Alexa-enabled smart speakers. TuneIn’s Premium subscription service is available in over 100 countries, and you can follow the instructions provided below to access the premium content on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

How to access TuneIn Premium content on Alexa-enabled devices

It goes without saying that you need to have an active TuneIn Premium subscription to access premium content on your Alexa-enabled device. The subscription service currently costs $9.99 per month, but Amazon and TuneIn are offering new users a three-month free trial. You can sign up for the free trial by heading over to TuneIn’s website.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Once you’ve signed up for TuneIn Premium, you have to link your TuneIn account with Alexa to access the service’s premium content on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker. To do so, head over to the settings page for the TuneIn Live skill in the Alexa app. Follow the prompts to link your account and say, “Alexa, open TuneIn Live,” to access the premium content.

The description for the TuneIn Live Alexa skill further reveals that you can use the following voice commands to get access to live sports, commercial-free news, ad-free music, and local/national talk radio on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker:

Live sports: “Play the New York Yankees game on TuneIn Live” “Play the Boston Bruins game on TuneIn Live”

Ad-free news: “Open TuneIn Live and play MSNBC” “Open TuneIn Live and play CNN”

Ad-free music: “Play Today’s Hits on TuneIn Live”

Local/national sports talk radio: “Listen to ESPN Radio on TuneIn Live”



For the unaware, the TuneIn Live Alexa skill gives you access to live games from NFL, MLB, and NHL, college football and basketball games, ad-free news from CNBC, CNN, FOX News Radio, and MSNBC, and curated ad-free music.