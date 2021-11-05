XDA Basics: How to use the Accessibility zoom feature on a Mac

Apple’s computer lineup has a device that matches each and everyone’s needs. If you’re unsure which one to get, make sure to check our list of the best Macs currently available. If you decide to go for the MacBook Pro 2021, don’t forget to protect it with a case. Apple devices offer effective accessibility settings that help people with special needs fully utilize them. Here’s how to use the Accessibility zoom feature on a Mac.

How to use the Accessibility zoom feature on a Mac

Launch the System Preferences app from Launcher, Spotlight Search, or the Apple logo menu.

Head to Accessibility preferences.

Click on Zoom in the sidebar.

Enable the settings that match your workflow and needs.

If you’re connected to a secondary display, you can take advantage of that by clicking Choose Display.

To manage advanced Appearance, Control, and Follow Focus preferences, hit on Advanced.

For Hover Text options, click on Options.

Voila! You can now zoom on certain elements and/or text present on your Mac’s screen.

Zoom Accessibility preferences allow people with limited vision easily and comfortably enlarge specific macOS elements. You can set your cursor to become a magnifying glass that zooms wherever you place it. Alternatively, you can toggle zoom when you need it through keyboard shortcuts. And you can always set it to zoom in on text if that’s what you’re looking for. The options are endless!

Apple takes accessibility very seriously when it comes to its devices. Users can control Macs, iPads, and iPhones completely using their voices, without needing to click a single button. This enables people with disabilities and special needs to take full advantage of Apple devices, without needing anyone’s assistance.

Do you use any Accessibility preferences on your Mac? If so, which? Let us know in the comments section below.