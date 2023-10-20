When it comes to activating Windows 11 or Windows 10, the easiest way to do it is with the Settings app or by buying a license from the Microsoft Store. But if you're still having issues with activation, you can turn to Command Prompt for help. Running through some lines of text, and using a generic product key and a KMS server, you can activate Windows and keep using it without any limits.

Just keep in mind, that it is always best to use an official Windows product key for activation. Activation of Windows through Command Prompt and KMS servers are usually only intended for mass volume activations of multiple PCs or activating factory PCs. We're not responsible for legal issues and won't link out to specific KMS servers or mention keys.

How to activate Windows with Command Prompt (CMD)

To activate Windows with Command Prompt, you'll need to run Command Prompt as an administrator. Here's what to do.

Open the Windows 11 Start menu. Search for CMD. In the results, choose Run as administrator. Type the following command: slmgr /ipk kmsclientkey. Replace kmsclientkey with the actual KMS key that you have. Press Enter then OK on the Windows Script Host popup. Set your KMS server with this command. slmgr /skms. Make sure you type out the name of the KMS server after /skms. Press Enter then OK on the Windows Script Host popup. Type the command slmgr /ato Press Enter.

After you follow these steps above, you should see that Windows 10 or Windows 11 will prompt you with a note that the product has been activated successfully. If you don't see the prompt, you can try again. Again, we suggest buying Windows licenses from a reputable retailer and activating through the settings app. Command Prompt activations are usually only for volume licenses. If you're still struggling to activate Windows, then you might have to purchase new hardware. You can check out our guide to the best laptops, and the best desktops for some picks.