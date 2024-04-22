One of my favorite features of Steam is that it lets you add even non-Steam games to its launcher alongside the ones you've purchased from its marketplace. It's particularly useful for those who get their games from different places, like Epic Games, EA, etc., but don't want to have multiple launchers. The convenience of consolidating your entire PC game collection in one visible spot can't be understated, and I love how easy it is to add them to Steam.

The only thing to keep in mind is that the non-Steam games you add to Steam show up as an empty box with just a title, meaning you'll have to manually add artwork to ensure it's well-organized and looks good alongside other Steam games in your library.

How to add custom artwork to games in your Steam library

Make your library look well-organized

Close

Thankfully, adding custom artwork to your games in the Steam library is fairly simple, and you can easily do it by following the steps highlighted below.

1. Launch the Steam client on your PC.

2. Select the Library from the top menu bar.

3. Locate the game for which you want to set a custom artwork for, and right-click.

4. Hover over the Manage option, and click on Set custom artwork.

5. Browse and select the image you want to use as the artwork.

The recommended resolution is 600 x 900 pixels for the artwork, and you can use both PNG and JPG file types.

And that's how easy it is to add custom artwork to the games in your Steam library. Adding a custom artwork to the games, however, will only show up as a thumbnail in your library, and the actual game listing itself would still be an empty box with the title of the game. But can add a custom logo and background to liven up this space, too.

How to add custom backgrounds and logos on Steam

If you don't like how the non-Steam games in your Steam library show up as an empty box, or if you simply want to add a custom background or a logo to an existing title, then here's how to do it:

1. Select a game from your Steam library to open its page.

2. Right-click on the empty rectangular box above the Play button.

3. Select Set Custom Background or Set Custom Logo, depending on what you want to add.

4. Browse and select the image in the pop-up window that opens to use it.

The recommended resolution for the background is 1920 x 620, whereas the ideal resolution for the logo is 650 x 248. You can use both PNG and JPG formats for the images.

Customize how your library and game listings look on Steam

Changing the artwork, backgrounds, and the logos of the games in your Steam library, as you can tell, is fairly simple. Just make sure you have properly edited images for each of these, and you should be good to go. You can download and use pretty much any image and artwork from the internet for your games as long as it's edited to fit the dimensions, or you can also choose to get them from websites like 'SteamGridDB.' There's no shortage of these assets on the market, and you should be able to get for your library pretty easily.