There are a number of ways to add fonts in Photoshop, and some can be better than others. Despite a number of big changes in Photoshop 2025, the process of installing fonts has remained consistent with each major update.

Photoshop automatically recognizes all fonts you've installed system-wide. Adobe also has its own font manager, which makes installing fonts across multiple devices much easier. That means if you have two great laptops, like a MacBook and a new Windows computer, your projects will have everything they need when switching between them. We've created a step-by-step guide on every way you can add fonts in Photoshop.

Related How to automate Photoshop with scripts Tired of tedious Photoshop tasks? Let scripts do the heavy lifting for you.

Installing fonts the traditional way

Before we get into Adobe specific instructions, let's quickly go over how you install system fonts on macOS and Windows. Adobe's font management system does have options to install fonts system-wide for use in any application though. So, you may want to skip ahead and learn how to do it using Creative Cloud instead. If you do want to install fonts on your computer in the traditional way, here's how to do it.

Installing fonts manually on macOS

Right-click the font file and click Open. Click Font Book under the Open With menu, if it doesn't automatically open. Click the blue Install button. There is no verification that a font has been installed. You can search for the font name in the upper right of Font Book to confirm that it was installed correctly.

Installing fonts manually on Windows 11

Right-click the font file and click Install. To verify the installation or access an alternative installation method, click on the Windows Logo icon. Search for the word "settings" and click the Settings App icon to open it. Click on Personalization in the settings app. Click on Fonts on the personalization screen. You can search for the font name here to verify the installation, or you can also drag and drop to install fonts on this page, instead of using the right-click context menu method above.

Installing fonts using Adobe Fonts and Creative Cloud

Adobe manages fonts through their Creative Cloud app. Adobe also provides a lot of fonts with your Adobe subscription. If you want even more, you can find new fonts on the Adobe Fonts website. You aren't limited to installing fonts found on Adobe Fonts either. You can also install any fonts that you've downloaded and manage them using the Creative Cloud app.

How to get to Adobe Fonts

Adobe Fonts is integrated with Adobe's products, and you can access it through several methods. You can go to the Adobe Fonts website directly on your web browser, but you can also open the website from the Photoshop or Creative Cloud apps.

In Photoshop, go to the menu bar and choose Type > More from Adobe Fonts to open the website in your default browser. In Creative Cloud, click the Home icon in the left menu. You have two options to choose from. Click the Adobe Fonts icon under Shortcuts to open the website or click the Adobe Fonts icon in the right menu to open the Adobe Fonts page. On the Adobe Fonts page in Creative Cloud, click the Browse more fonts button in the upper right to open the website.

Choosing fonts to install on the Adobe Fonts website

You can find fonts by searching for a font name, designer, foundry, or by using keywords. You don't have to use the search bar though. You can also use the filters for tags, classification, and properties, either along with a search term or without one.

You can also upload an image to search for a font like the one in the image (either similar to it or an exact match). The supported image formats are gif, jpeg, and png. The feature works best when you have at least 3 clearly visible characters in the image.

Click the Camera Icon to the right of the search bar. Chose an image with the font you want and click the Open button. Select a line of text in your image that contains the font you are searching for. Click the Next Step button to continue. Click the Add font button next to the font you want to add. Click the View family text next to the font name to see if the font is available in variations. Click the Add Family button in the upper right to install all variations of the font. Optional: Click the Open app button to open the Adobe Fonts page in the Creative Cloud app.

You can also open the Creative Cloud App at any time using the drop-down menu in the upper right of the Adobe Fonts website.

Managing your fonts using Creative Cloud

The Creative Cloud app can be used to manage all of your installed fonts. You can see all the fonts you've installed and uninstall them from the Adobe Fonts page. You can make fonts you've installed through Adobe Fonts available for use in non-Adobe apps.

Click the Adobe Fonts icon in the right menu bar. Click the Install family button to install all variations of a font for use in non-Adobe apps. Click the cloud download icon next to a singular font to only install that variation for use in non-Adobe apps. Click the kebab menu icon and click Remove family to uninstall all font variations. Click the kebab menu icon and click Remove to uninstall only that variation.

Installing non-Adobe fonts using Creative Cloud

You can also install non-Adobe fonts using Creative Cloud to make them available across your other devices. The benefit from using Creative Cloud instead of installing fonts using the traditional system-wide method is that you can manage and sync them in one place. That means you can open a project on a different device and be assured all the fonts in the project are already available.

Click the Uploaded fonts button in the left menu. Click the Add more button on the right. Drag and drop font files or click the Select files button to choose your font file. Click the checkbox to confirm you have the necessary rights and licenses for the font you are uploading. Then click the Add button to install the font. Click the kebab menu icon and click Remove to uninstall a font you've uploaded to Creative Cloud.

You may need to restart Photoshop to see newly installed fonts, but most of the time they will become available immediately, even if the app is open during installation.

Creative Cloud makes installing fonts in Photoshop easy

There are a lot of ways to install fonts to use in Photoshop. Managing fonts with Adobe Fonts and Creative Cloud helps keep fonts organized and syncs them across your devices. You can choose to install fonts only for Adobe apps or install them system-wide for use in any app.

There's a lot to explore in Photoshop and Adobe regularly adds new features. You can also expand Photoshop's features with third-party plugins. Some of the top plugins for Adobe Photoshop can help you take things to the next level.