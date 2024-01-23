Plugins are a relatively new addition to ChatGPT, and you'll need ChatGPT Plus to use them. They're also a beta feature, so while plugins tend to work well, they're not quite as well-integrated as the regular ChatGPT features. Additionally, they often interface with third-party applications, so there's no guarantee they'll work perfectly. However, they can help you write better prompts, find stays, and do so much more.

If you want to get started with ChatGPT plugins, you're in the right place to learn how. But note that plugins have mostly been replaced by custom GPTs, as these can incorporate custom actions into them to invoke services that are tailored to you and your online environment.

How to use plugins in ChatGPT

First things first: you'll have to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus to actually use plugins in the tool. ChatGPT Plus also gives you access to custom GPTs and, more importantly, GPT-4. This means you don't pay a $20 subscription fee to only gain access to plugins. As a subscriber, you get an all-around better experience, and we highly recommend it if you want to make ChatGPT really work for you.

Step 2: Enable plugins

Once you've subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, you can subscribe to plugins:

Click your name in the bottom left. Click Settings & Beta. Click Beta features and then enable plugins.

You're now ready to enter plugin mode.

Step 3: Choose your plugins

You're almost there! You can now choose your plugins:

Click the ChatGPT selector at the top, and select Plugins. Click No plugins installed and select the Plugin store. Browse for plugins and click Install on any that you'd like to try out.

You can choose any of these plugins; there are more than a hundred pages of them to browse through and choose from. We installed the Earth and Kayak plugins to show you how to view a travel location and then look for short-term stays in those areas.

Step 4: Use your plugins

Close

Once you've selected your plugins, you can interact with them in the ChatGPT Plugins conversation option. Simply interact with ChatGPT in a standard manner but tailoring your prompts to the plugin you want to interact with. For example, with Kayak installed, I asked ChatGPT for information about short-term stays in Dublin and then in Galway City. It responded with suggestions for places to stay, along with ratings, pricing, contact info, and more.

That's all you need to get started with plugins in ChatGPT! They're really easy to use, and for some goals, they make a lot of sense. You can research short-term stays yourself, but it's great to have an AI app provide a general overview of what to expect before you go ahead and book a stay. And, of course, you can engage with ChatGPT plugins on the go with any of the best phones, laptops, or tablets, making AI research more convenient than ever.

FAQ

Q: Why are ChatGPT plugins in beta?

ChatGPT plugins are not yet officially supported. They can get things wrong and are limited in scope and functionality. For example, you can have only three enabled at a time.

Q: Do I need ChatGPT Plus to use plugins?

To use plugins on ChatGPT, you have to purchase ChatGPT Plus. There is no free version of the application that lets you use plugins.