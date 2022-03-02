How to add your COVID19 vaccination card to Apple Health and Wallet

The COVID19 pandemic has been ongoing for around two years now, and we’ve slowly been adapting to the changes it has caused. For example, iOS 15.4 beta allows users with an iPhone 12 or newer to use Face ID when masked. If you have an older model, you will need to buy a new iPhone to take advantage of this feature. Alternatively, you could buy an Apple Watch and use it to unlock your Face ID iPhone when you have your mask on. Another example of this adaptation to change is storing our COVID19 vaccination cards digitally. With more public places requiring people to display their certificates upon entering their premises, easily accessing our proof of vaccination has become essential. Apple allows users in certain regions — including the US and EU — to add their vaccination cards to the Health and Wallet apps. Here are the steps you need to follow.

How to add your COVID19 vaccination card to Apple Health and Wallet

Ensure that you’re running iOS 15 or later (iOS 15.4 beta or later for EU citizens).

Open the Camera app on your iPhone.

Position the QR code of your COVID19 vaccination card in front of it.

Click on the COVID-19 Vaccination button that pops up.

Tap on Add to Wallet & Health.

Voila! Now your proof of vaccination lives in the Apple Health and Wallet apps. If you have an Apple Watch, the card will automatically sync to the Wallet app on watchOS. This allows you to access the certificate with a double click on the side button.

iOS supports vaccination cards issued by a handful of countries. If scanning the QR code of your certificate doesn’t bring up the COVID-19 Vaccination button, you can always manually add it to your Wallet app, even if your country’s cards aren’t officially supported by Apple.

How often are you asked to present your COVID19 vaccination card? Let us know in the comments section below.