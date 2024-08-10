Even with dozens of alternatives out there, Adobe Photoshop remains the de facto choice for designers, creatives, and professionals. If you frequently edit dozens of photos simultaneously, you may run into repetitive tasks at times. Instead of going through the same tedious steps, you can use scripts to automate your work in no time.

Whether you are a photographer or a digital artist, scripting opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to automate everything from simple edits to complex workflows. In this guide, we will show you how to automate Adobe Photoshop with scripts to save a lot of time and effort when dealing with repetitive tasks.

What is Photoshop scripting?

Photoshop scripts are a must-have for professionals with a heavy workflow. They let you automate tasks and workflows in Photoshop. By running a script, you are basically giving instructions to Photoshop in a specific language – JavaScript. You can use software solutions like Visual Code Studio or Sublime Text to write .jsx files and execute a wide range of tasks in Photoshop, from image adjustments to batch processes.

JavaScript is a versatile programming language commonly used for web development. That said, you don’t need to be a JavaScript expert to start using Photoshop scripts. Even a basic understanding of JavaScript will let you write basic scripts or modify existing ones. Besides, you can always explore (and even purchase) pre-written scripts from the Adobe community.

What can Photoshop scripts do?

Don’t dismiss Photoshop scripts as a basic automation tool. Its capabilities are vast and varied. Here is a quick look at the type of tasks you can automate with scripts in Photoshop.

Image editing: You can resize, crop, rotate, apply filters, and automate other adjustments you do frequently.

Lets you perform the same set of actions on multiple media files, saving you endless hours of work. Layer management: Scripts can be helpful in creating, renaming, and organizing layers with precision.

Scripts can be helpful in creating, renaming, and organizing layers with precision. Text manipulation: You can add, format, and edit text within your images.

You can add, format, and edit text within your images. Special effects: Lets you apply complex visual effects, custom patterns, and even build compositions from scratch.

Find and use pre-written scripts

As mentioned, you don’t need to be a JavaScript expert to use scripts in Photoshop. There is no shortage of free and paid scripts out there. For starters, you can visit Adobe Exchange to find a variety of scripts for Photoshop.

There are also websites and forums offering Photoshop scripts created by users. GitHub is another popular source to find free scripts to automate your creative setup.

When you download a script from unofficial sources, make sure to check its creation or update date. Some developers may not update or maintain their scripts for a long time, and it may cause compatibility issues with Photoshop’s ever-changing scripting and plugin architecture. Some scripts require modifications to work correctly with the newer version of Adobe Photoshop.

Write and run your scripts

If you have some basic JavaScript knowledge, you can write a custom Photoshop script based on your requirements and workflow. In the example below, we will write a Photoshop script that resizes an image to 1200px width and saves it as a JPEG with 90% quality.

We will use Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code to write and save this script. However, you can use any other editor of your choice to get the job done.

Open Visual Studio Code on the desktop. Press Ctrl + N to create a new file. Write out the code below.

// Resize the active document to 1200px width, maintaining aspect ratio app.activeDocument.resizeImage(UnitValue(1200, 'px'), null, null, ResampleMethod.BICUBIC); // Define JPEG save options with 90% quality var jpegSaveOptions = new JPEGSaveOptions(); jpegSaveOptions.quality = 90; // Save the resized image as a JPEG with the specified options app.activeDocument.saveAs(File(app.activeDocument.path + "/" + app.activeDocument.name.replace(/\.[^\.]+$/, '') + "_resized.jpg"), jpegSaveOptions, true); read more

Simply press Ctrl + Shift + S keys to open the dialog box and save it under the C:\Program Files\Adobe\Adobe Photoshop 2024 (your version)\Presets\Scripts folder.

Run scripts in Photoshop

Now that you have saved a script, it’s time to run it in Photoshop. Go through the steps below.

Launch Photoshop and open your files. Select File at the top, expand Scripts, and select Browse. Select your script and click Load. That’s it. Photoshop automatically makes changes based on specific instructions in the .jsx

Scripts Events Manager

If you don’t want to run your scripts manually, use Scripts Events Manager to automate your scripts based on Photoshop events.

Launch Photoshop on the desktop and select File at the top. Expand Scripts and select Scripts Events Manager. Click the checkmark beside Enable Events to Run Scripts/Actions and expand the Photoshop Event menu. You can glance over the included events.

Start Application: Runs a script when you launch Photoshop.

Runs a script when you launch Photoshop. New Document: Triggers a script when you open a new document.

Triggers a script when you open a new document. Save Document: Runs a script when you save a document.

Runs a script when you save a document. Print Document: Runs a script when you print a document to make some last-minute changes.

Select Script and expand the menu. Browse for the script that you want to run with a specific event. Click Add and you are good to go.

You can create multiple events to automate your entire workflow in Photoshop like a pro. We recommend testing your script-event combo to ensure they work as expected.

Photoshop scripts: Essential tips

Here are some of the tips to keep in mind when running scripts in Photoshop.

If you are a beginner, start experimenting with simple scripts and gradually build your skills.

Always back up your original images before running scripts, just in case.

Most scripts assume you have an image already open in Photoshop. If you want to automate the process of opening images, you need to tweak the script code.

Photoshop on autopilot

A script is basically a personal Photoshop assistant that can handle the repetitive tasks that eat up your precious time. It can transform your Photoshop workflow and revolutionize the way you edit. What are you waiting for? If you have programming knowledge, you could write custom scripts for your workflow, or you may prefer to just explore some pre-written scripts to save time.

Aside from scripts, you should also explore Photoshop plugins to elevate your creative setup. Check out our separate guide to find the top plugins for Adobe Photoshop.