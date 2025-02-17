Your Local Area Network (LAN) is vital to your home and office. It's what handles all internal and outbound traffic, ensuring all clients on your side can communicate with one another, as well as billions of devices worldwide, so long as you have a router and external link. But how does one go about securing their LAN? Here are some pointers on how to not make your LAN vulnerable to outside attacks. Some involve common sense and others require you to do a little work.

Replace a basic ISP router

Not all firewalls and routers are built the same