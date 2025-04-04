In our ever-interconnected modern world, our kids are getting electronic devices earlier and earlier. Whether it's a laptop, Chromebook, or iPad for their school work, charging accessories to outlast their coursework, or gaming handhelds to let them kick back and relax, screens are part of today's educational landscape, and that's not going away any time soon.

What also isn't going to go away is the likelihood of an accident breaking any of those electronics. We get it. That's why you paired the device with a comprehensive accident insurance plan at the same time, but that will only replace the device, not the homework that's saved on it. So, for World Backup Day, it's time to spare a thought about the digital files stored on those devices, and how to ensure that there's a backup in place.

Related 6 of the best open source backup options If you're not already backing up your systems, here's where to start.

What you need to back up every device your kid might own

The simplest way is to use the cloud storage services that already come on each device