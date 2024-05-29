When someone calls you, if they exist in your contact list, their name and number will show up on the phone. In some cases when the caller is not a contact, the carrier/phone will provide some type of indication of who the person or company might be if the number is listed, or at least show you the phone number itself. Some carriers even help you filter out unwanted callers by naming them as "spam" or “likely fraud” or something similar. But sometimes, you get that “no caller ID” message, which often times means that it is someone trying to sell you something, or some type of spam call. You can block these callers so that these calls don’t even ring through to your phone, avoiding any such annoying interruptions to your day.

18:04 Related iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple is slowly winning over this Android diehard The iPhone 15 Pro Max may not look much different from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it brings much improved cameras and ergonomics

How to block No Caller ID on iPhone with Silence Unknown Callers

Using this setting will block calls from any number that isn't on your Contacts list, including No Caller ID calls.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Phone. Scroll down to Silence Unknown Callers and select. Under Silence Unknown Callers, tap the slider to the right to turn it green and activate this feature. That’s it! Only calls from your Contacts will ring through now. Close

How to block No Caller ID using Do Not Disturb Modes

If you only want to block potential spam callers during certain times of the day, like during school or work, you can use Do Not Disturb Focus mode.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Focus. Select Do Not Disturb. Select People. Close Select Allow Calls From. Select Contacts Only. Now, whenever you want to use this mode, swipe down from the top, right of the iPhone home screen to pull up the control panel. Select Focus. Select Do Not Disturb. This will effectively force the iPhone to only accept calls from people on your contact list for the duration of time you’re in this mode. Close

If you don’t want to block all calls from unknown numbers, there’s a little trick you can do to just block No Caller ID calls.

Go to Contacts. Tap the “+” sign at the top, right. Add No Caller ID as the first name. Under the phone number, input 000 000 0000. Close Save the contact by tapping Done at the top, right. Then go into Settings. Select Phone. Go to Blocked Contacts. Close Select Add New. Search for the new No Caller ID contact you just set up. Add this contact as a Blocked Contact. Close

Avoid unwanted distractions and disturbances

Using Silence Unknown Callers, available on all the latest iPhones, will send any call from a number that isn’t in your contact list directly to voicemail. So, if it’s a spam call, you may still get a message, often in an automated voice of some kind, that you’ll have to later delete. However, the phone won’t ring while you’re in a meeting or trying to put the baby to bed, so you can avoid the disturbance of it.

Just make sure to let your trusted contacts know that your phone won’t ring through if they try to call you from a phone number without caller ID, or even from a number that isn’t in your contacts list. It’s a good idea to make sure your contact list is updated with all the important people and companies from which you want to receive calls before you turn this feature on.

If you want to focus on just eliminating calls from No Caller ID, try the contact list trick noted above. This will still allow calls to come through from unknown numbers but will automatically block any calls from a number with No Caller ID. Chances are that this caller is spam or fraud anyway.

Learn additional methods on how to block specific phone numbers and spam callers using both built-in features as well as third-party apps on both iPhones and Android devices.