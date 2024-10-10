Outlook has been the go-to mail app on Windows for several years now. After first debuting in 1997 with Office 97, Outlook is now part of Microsoft 365, the company’s productivity suite. You can send and receive emails with multiple accounts, as well as take advantage of features like Focused Inbox or Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant, to help draft an email with your preferred tone and content.

However, there are still some aspects of our inbox that we wish could be different. If you are like most people, there are probably occasions when you get too many emails from certain recipients, or perhaps a recurring message or spam, which can cause your inbox to get out of hand. With this in mind, here’s how to forever block the emails you don’t need when using Microsoft Outlook.

How to block emails in Microsoft Outlook

For this example, we used Outlook on a Windows PC with an active Microsoft 365 subscription to block emails with the following steps. However, the same feature is available on Outlook for iOS and Android with just a slightly different method (which we will cover below).

Launch Outlook. Go to the Home tab. Click the Junk Mail icon, then select Junk E-mail Options. Click on the Blocked Senders tab to enter the email addresses you want blocked. Click OK and confirm.

How to quickly block an email in Microsoft Outlook

If you prefer to quickly block an email as you sort through your inbox, here’s how to do so.

Launch Outlook. Click on the unwelcome email in your inbox. Go to the Home tab, then click the Junk icon and Block Sender.

How to block emails in Microsoft Outlook for iOS and Android

As mentioned, you can block emails with the Outlook app available on iOS and Android. It’s a straightforward process that only takes a couple of steps.

Launch Outlook. Find the unwanted email in your inbox. Once found, tap on the three dots shown on the top-right of the email, then select Report Junk. Tap on Block Sender and confirm it. Close

That’s all you need to do. Managing emails can be a hassle, and it doesn't help when you receive emails that aren’t even relevant to you. If you follow these steps, you’ll never see these unwanted emails again.

Feel like it’s time to switch mail apps?

Microsoft Outlook isn’t the only mail app on Windows that allows you to manage your inbox and block unwanted emails. There are some fantastic alternatives out there that might better suit your workflow. If you’re curious about other apps that can help manage your inbox, take a look at our helpful guide of five other mail apps you can use right now on your Windows PC.