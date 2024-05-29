The Orange Pi 5 Pro is a great SBC (there are a lot to choose from) with a lot of power waiting to be unleashed, but one of the things holding it back is its reliance on the SD card for both booting and file management. The problem is that file transfer speeds on an SD card can only go so fast. If you want more speed, you’re going to have to change your boot drive.

There are two basic alternatives to booting your Orange Pi from an SD card. You can track down and buy a special SPI Flash chip to solder onto your board to boot from an SSD, or you can boot from an eMMC memory module. Booting from eMMC is the easier of the two options and that’s what we’re going to walk through today.

What is an eMMC?

Embedded MultiMediaCards are a form of solid state drive based on the MultiMediaCard standard. You’re not very likely to see any MMC cards in use today because they’ve largely been supplanted by the SD card, but as an embedded non-volatile storage solution, they’re very common. Most smartphones have moved to faster UFS storage, but eMMC is still popular because of its lower cost.

Installing the eMMC memory module on your Orange Pi is straightforward. Make sure the pins on the module are facing towards the board, line them up (there’s an outline of the module printed on the board to help you), then press down firmly. You should feel and hear the module click into place.

How to flash a Linux image onto your Orange Pi’s eMMC module

Orange Pi has a number of Linux images to choose from, but the process of flashing one to your eMMC module is the same for all of them. There are technically two methods to flash an image onto your eMMC memory module, but one involves third-party software and specialized drivers, whereas the other you can do from your terminal. We’re going to be doing the second method because it makes life easier.

Flash your intended image (I’m going to use Debian Bullseye) to an SD card and boot up your Orange Pi. Download a copy of that image file to your SBC. I put it on the Desktop and renamed the file to something simpler. Run the command ls /dev/mmcblk*boot0 | cut -c1-12 and make note of the output. In my case, the output was /dev/mmcblk1. Next, run the command sudo dd bs=1M if=/dev/zero of=output_file count=1000 status=progress to ensure the eMMC is wiped of any data. Note: replace output_file here with the actual output name you received above. When that finishes, type sudo sync into the terminal to make sure all buffered data is written. output_file in the command is the output we got from step 3 Now, enter the command sudo dd bs=1M if=input_file of=output_file status=progress to flash the image to the eMMC module (again using the actual output file name). When it finishes, run the command sudo sync again. input_file is placeholder text for the actual location of our image file

That’s all there is to it. You can now boot your Orange Pi directly from the eMMC module. The OPi will still look for a boot image on the SD card first, so if you want to change that behavior, be prepared to dig into some configuration files.

How to flash an Android image onto your Orange Pi’s eMMC module

The process of flashing an Android image to the eMMC module is a little bit different, and you’ll either have to use the complicated method mentioned above, or the SDDiskTool program provided by Orange Pi, which is used to flash an SD card. We’ll be doing the latter method, which involves flashing a special image onto an SD card which will write the image onto the eMMC module.

Start by downloading the SDDiskTool from Orange Pi and unzipping it. Before running the SD_Firmware_Tool application, open the config file, and near the top of the file, change Selected=1 to Selected=2. This will ensure the application uses an English-language interface. Open the SD_Firmware_Tool application and select the drive with the SD card you wish to use. Click the Restore button in the bottom right of the application window which will format the SD card. Make sure to check the box labeled Upgrade Firmware, then select the image file you wish to use by clicking the Firmware button. When you have everything selected properly, select Create. Put your newly flashed SD card into your Orange Pi and power it on. If everything was successful, you’ll see an Installing system update message on the screen while the SD card flashes your image to the eMMC module.

There are no good tools to measure how fast Android boots, but based on my tests, launching from the eMMC module is much faster than launching from an SD card.

Why did we go to all this trouble?

Other than being a great opportunity to learn about computers, setting up your Orange Pi eMMC module will allow your operating system to not just boot faster, but read and write to the hard drive faster as well. Although we can’t get a good measure of the boot times on Android, we can compare the updated boot times between Debian on an SD card and Debian on an eMMC module. When we look at those numbers, we can see that booting from the eMMC module is about 30% faster than booting from an SD card.

When we look at input/output benchmarks, we get even greater gains. Read speeds are four times faster and write speeds are three times faster. Take a look at the before and after over on PiBenchmarks.com. If you want to get these kinds of gains on your Raspberry Pi 5, you should check out our guide to booting from an SSD drive.