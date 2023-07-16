Mechanical keyboards are extremely popular among keyboard enthusiasts and for good reason. They are built to last, provide high typing accuracy, and are extremely satisfying to use thanks to their tactile response to every keystroke. Most of all, they offer plenty of customizability by allowing you to swap their keycaps, lighting effects, and even the types of switches used.

You can take this a step further by building your own mechanical keyboard. Creating a keyboard from scratch may sound daunting, but this article will guide you through all the steps needed to build the mechanical keyboard of your dreams.

What you’ll need

You’ll require plenty of tools and components to assemble your keyboard. The PCB, switches, case, and keycaps are absolutely essential for the keyboard, while the lube and foam dampeners are the optional components. If you want a hassle-free building experience, I’d suggest getting a hot swap PCB that allows you to install the switches without going through the trouble of manually soldering each switch. It's a wise idea to go through this checklist and ensure you've got all the items on hand before you go around assembling your keyboard.

PCB Case Switches Stabilizers Keycaps Lube (optional) Foam dampeners (optional)

As for the tools, a Phillips screwdriver, and a pair of tweezers are the most essential ones. You should also get keycap and switch pullers to safely remove the keycaps and switches from the PCBs if you want to change their placements during the building process. You’ll also need a soldering kit to install the switches onto the PCB unless your build has a hot swap PCB.

Choosing the keyboard layout and size

The first step to designing your mechanical keyboard involves picking a form factor that suits your needs. The keyboard’s form factor will determine the size of the PCB and the number of keys you can slot in. Most PCBs are available in one of the four form factors:

Full-size keyboards have all 104 keys, including a Numpad, four arrow keys, and twelve function keys. Although 100% keyboards provide a lot of versatility by allowing you to macro-program keystrokes, they are also the bulkiest and occupy a lot of desk space.

have all 104 keys, including a Numpad, four arrow keys, and twelve function keys. Although 100% keyboards provide a lot of versatility by allowing you to macro-program keystrokes, they are also the bulkiest and occupy a lot of desk space. Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards reduce the number of keys to 87 by getting rid of the Numpad. These are more compact than their full-size counterparts and can save some desk space for your mouse.

reduce the number of keys to 87 by getting rid of the Numpad. These are more compact than their full-size counterparts and can save some desk space for your mouse. 75% keyboards further cut down the key count by removing home, end, and three other keys. They also reduce the space between the arrow keys and the rest of the alphanumeric keys to strike the perfect balance between functionality and size.

further cut down the key count by removing home, end, and three other keys. They also reduce the space between the arrow keys and the rest of the alphanumeric keys to strike the perfect balance between functionality and size. 60% keyboards are the most portable option as they occupy the least amount of space. The PCBs for 60% keyboards do not support arrow, function, or navigation keys, meaning new users may have a tough time getting accustomed to them.

You’ll also need to pick a layout for your keyboard, which influences your keycap and stabilizer placement. While there are plenty of layout variations such as AZERTY, QWERTY, and QWERTZ, I’d recommend keeping it simple by choosing the universally accepted QWERTY layout.

Before you begin

There are certain preliminary steps that you should complete before assembling the keyboard.

Testing the PCB

Before you start assembling your keyboard, you should make sure the PCB is in working order.

Open a keyboard tester on your system. Connect the PCB to your system via a USB cable. Use a pair of tweezers to touch both switch sockets on your PCB. Ensure the keyboard tester registers the key press. Repeat the process for all the keys.

Lubing the switches

If you want a smooth typing experience, you should consider adding lube to the switches before placing them on the PCB. It can be a long and tiresome process, but lubing the switches prevents them from making annoying grinding or clicking sounds.

You can use spray lube to quickly add the lubricant to each switch. Unfortunately, spray lubing is a very messy method, so be sure to clean up the switches afterward.

Installing the stabilizers

A stabilizer consists of two housings and two stems connected via a bar or a wire. You'll have to assemble the stabilizer before adding it to the PCB.

Slide the stems into the housings in a way that the stem side with the plus shape faces up. Assemble the stabilizer by sliding the bar into the bottom cutouts of the two stem and housing sets and pushing it until it clicks. Place the assembled stabilizer on the PCB and use a Phillips screwdriver to tighten a screw on the smaller socket of the PCB. Repeat the process for the rest of the stabilizers.

Installing the switches

The complexity of this step depends entirely on the type of PCB you’re using for the build. For hot-swap PCBs, installing the switches is extremely easy as all you need to do is place them on the PCB and press down until they slot in.

On the other hand, you’ll have to solder the switches if your build has a standard PCB. To do so:

Attach all the switches to the PCB before you start soldering them. Ensure the stabilizers are placed in the correct sockets. Flip the PCB, so the side with the switches faces down. Heat the soldering gun to 350 degrees Celsius. Hold the gun near the PCB socket with the switch leg poking out and bring the soldering iron close to the gun. Touch the soldering iron with the gun for a second or two until it melts and forms a cone around the socket. Repeat the process for the remaining switches.

Adding a case

Once you’re done installing the switches, the next step is mounting the assembled PCB in a case. If you have some noise-dampening foam pieces, be sure to add them to the case before slotting in the PCB. Then, fix the PCB in the case with screws and move on to the last step.

Installing the keycaps

All that’s left is to put the keycaps onto the switches. The plus-shaped sockets at the bottom of the keycaps will fit perfectly with the stems of each switch. Simply place the keycaps on the switches and press down until they fit. When installing the keycaps, I’d advise keeping a keycap layout chart nearby as a reference.

Final thoughts

You’ve successfully built a custom mechanical keyboard. You can microprogram the keys if you want to further customize your newly built keyboard.

If you want a new mechanical keyboard but don’t wish to go through the hassle of building one, be sure to go through our best mechanical keyboards of 2023 list to pick one that suits your needs.