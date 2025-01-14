In today’s digital world, we consume photos, videos, social media posts, emails, and more. But how do we manage this ever-growing collection of digital artifacts? It’s important to curate and preserve our online history in a meaningful way. Here is where PKM (Personal Knowledge Management) tools like Obsidian come into play. It’s a powerful note-taking tool that can be transformed into a personalized digital museum.

In this post, I will display the methods and strategies for using Obsidian to build your digital museum. Your Obsidian setup will surely deliver a unique and engaging way to explore and reflect on your online journey.

Why build a digital museum?

Our digital lives are filled with precious moments — photos, videos, messages, and creative projects. Building a digital museum lets you preserve your precious memories, learn from your past, and make sense of your digital scatter.

Thanks to its long list of features and ever-growing collections of plugins, Obsidian offers a safe and organized space to store these memories. You can even go a step ahead and share your story with others or publish a page on the web.

Getting started with Obsidian

While Obsidian seems unusual at first, it is surprisingly user-friendly. Let’s first create a vault for your digital museum. Here are some of the unique names you can consider.

The Memory Palace

My Digital Time Capsule

The Digital Wunderkammer

The Mind Garden

My Galaxy and more!

Let’s create one on a local or cloud storage (to sync it across devices).

Launch Obsidian. It opens your existing vault. Select your vault at the bottom and select Manage vaults. Click Create. Give it a unique name and click Browse to select a location on the Finder or the File Explorer.

Gathering your digital artifacts

Here is where you need to think about the type of data you want to preserve. Here are some of the common sources.

Social media: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and more

Photos and videos

Emails: Important threads, newsletters, and more

Messaging apps: WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.

Online documents, websites, and scanned copies of old journals and letters

Now, you can develop a collection strategy to organize all types of data in specific folders and subfolders.

Open Obsidian and click New folder icon at the top. Right-click it and select New folder to create subfolders. Compose new notes and start adding images, emails, and data from different sources. It uses a Markdown editor, which is simple and easy to use.

Check out my dedicated guide to learn Markdown tips for Obsidian.

You should follow a clear naming convention for files (e.g., "Year_Month_Description"). This will make it easier to find and organize them later. Also, you don’t have to save everything. Focus on the type of data that holds the most meaning or tells compelling stories.

Organizing your notes and create meaningful connections

Once you create folders and subfolders, utilize tags and links create meaningful connections. You can use tags like #birthday, #wedding, #graduation, #paris, #hometown, #family, #friends, #happy, #hopeful, #writing, #photography, #music, and more.

After using the required tags, you can search for them using the top menu. Existing Evernote users should find themselves right at home with a tag-based organization system. However, my favorite Obsidian feature is the ability to create a web of connections in vaults.

Open an Obsidian vault and create a new note. Type [[note name]] and pick a relevant note from the suggestions menu. You can link notes together in a sequence to create a timeline of events or those that share a common theme or idea.

For example, you can link a photo to a journal entry about the day it was taken or link a project idea to its related research notes. After that, you can explore the Graph view to transform your digital museum into an interactive map. You can explore your memories and ideas in a whole new way.

A dedicated graph view helps you see the big picture, explore connections, and lets you uncover hidden patterns that you might not have noticed otherwise. It is like having a map of your memories.

Explore Obsidian Canvas

Obsidian Canvas offers an infinite digital board where you can drag and drop your notes, images, PDFs, and other files. You can connect these elements with lines and arrows.

Open your Obsidian vault and create a new canvas from the sidebar. Insert new cards, related notes, and media from the bottom menu. You can change the card color and use arrows to link to other cards.

You can create a life timeline to arrange key events and milestones from your life chronologically on a canvas. Similarly, you can create a visual representation of your family history with links to notes about each individual. Another use case involves travel maps, where you can plot your travels on a map and connect them to photos, journal entries, and travel documents. The possibilities are endless here.

Recommended Obsidian plugins for digital archiving