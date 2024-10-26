Whether you're looking to reuse an old system or plan to breathe some new life into budget Xeon chips, there are plenty of ways to assemble your first home lab. If you're familiar with building PCs, you won't have too many issues when putting together a server for your experiments.

That said, there are a couple of differences that set home servers apart from the average gaming PC. In fact, your entire setup can vary wildly depending on the types (and number) of services, containers, and virtual machines you wish to run on the workstation. So, we’ve compiled a beginner’s guide to help you establish your own home server.

What’s a home lab?

And why should you build one?

In the simplest of terms, a home lab is an experimentation hub where you can test different operating systems, self-host a myriad of services, and build all sorts of wacky projects that can potentially break the server. Home servers are perfect testing grounds when you want to learn about networking, managing clusters, or just want to play around with containers and virtual machines.

Picking the hardware

Plenty of ways to go about it