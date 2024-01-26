There are many network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures to choose from. Brands such as TerraMAster, Asustor, QNAP, and Synology offer a wide range of NAS servers for different applications and price points. Still, these enclosures come with a premium, just like a prebuilt desktop PC. Instead of buying an enclosure, it's possible to build a DIY NAS through standard, off-the-shelf PC parts. If you have an old PC sitting in storage, it can be used without purchasing a single component aside from NAS storage drives. This guide will run you through what you'll need to build a NAS.

What you will need to build a NAS

Building a NAS is much like putting together a desktop PC. You can take one of the following approaches:

Use a traditional ATX chassis with all the usual PC parts

Save some money and choose a more compact PC case, motherboard, and less capable processor that will still be able to outclass many of the prebuilt NAS enclosures from brands.

I'd recommend using a small chassis, as this allows you to place the NAS elsewhere in the home or office. Regardless of how you go about building your DIY NAS, you'll end up running some form of Linux OS with a web interface. This will give you the ability to store files and run apps like Plex Media Server.

Fractal Design Node 304 Case The Fractal Design Node 304 is a mini-ITX PC case that's perfect for small setups with limited space. $114 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

Intel Core i3-14100 Processor $140 $160 Save $20 The Intel Core i3-14100 is one of the most affordable 14th Gen Intel processors with four P-cores and eight threads. It's not the most powerful chip around but does allow for the creation of a low-powered, low-cost system with decent performance. $140 at Amazon $160 at Newegg

ASUS ROG Strix B760-I Gaming WIFI Motherboard $207 $220 Save $13 The ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I is a top Mini ITX motherboard for gaming PCs, featuring a sleek design, efficient cooling, and strong performance with 14th Gen Intel CPUs. $207 at Amazon

TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 (2x16) RAM RAM Looking to upgrade your PC to DDR5 but don't want to spend too much? TEAMGROUP has you covered with its affordable range of Elite DDR5-4800 RAM. $76 at Amazon

MSI MAG A550BN PSU The MSI MAG A550BN is an affordable 550W power supply with an 80 Plus Bronze efficiency rating, and all the necessary connections for building a capable gaming PC. $50 at Amazon $50 at Newegg

Western Digital Black SN770 250GB OS Drive Western Digital Black SN770 offers a range of SSDs designed for gaming and other intensive software. With transfer speeds of 4,000MB/s for this 250GB variant, it makes for an excellent OS drive. $45 at Amazon

The total cost of building this NAS and installing drives will come to more than prebuilt enclosures, but the available performance and freedom to upgrade more than make up for it. The Core i3-14100 alone has four powerful cores and integrated graphics. A discrete GPU can be added further down the line, but the Core i3's GPU will be great for transcoding and other intensive NAS tasks.

Picking an operating system is a relatively straightforward task. There are a few available, but they're mostly the same, with notable exceptions such as unRAID. For beginners, I'd recommend either TrueNAS SCALE or OpenMediaVault. If this is the first time you're building and launching a server, these two operating systems will be a great place to start. All of these solutions use a web interface to manage the NAS, much like prebuilt enclosures.

Which storage drives to use with the NAS?

I would recommend NAS drives. They may be more expensive than those you'd typically buy for a desktop PC, but they're designed for continuous operation and heavier workloads. Not only will you be able to rely on better endurance ratings and warranties, but you'll also gain more advanced features such as vibration protection to prevent disk failure. Seagate IronWolf or Western Digital Red Plus is a good place to start.

Seagate IronWolf Seagate's IronWolf series of NAS drives are specifically designed for use inside such enclosures. With plenty of capacities to choose from, these are excellent drives for safely storing lots of data. $95 at Amazon