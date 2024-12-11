Despite being used en-masse by programmers and electronics experts, the Raspberry Pi series can cater to multiple demographics. There are media servers for movie/TV show aficionados, emulation platforms for retro gamers, and even full-on educational databases like Kiwix for knowledge gluttons.

Heck, if you’re fond of bringing your music-related DIY ideas to life, you can put your Raspberry Pi to good use by turning it into a simple yet highly efficient online radio player.

Before you begin

Since we’ll use the lightweight piCorePlayer OS, you don’t need the latest and greatest Raspberry Pi board for this project. In fact, you can follow along on pretty much any Raspberry Pi SBC, including the ones belonging to the weaker Zero series.

In a similar vein, you can set piCorePlayer alongside the extra packages on low-capacity microSD cards. Since piCorePlayer also doubles as a solid music-streaming platform, it might be a good idea to look into something with at least 8GB of storage to avoid running out of space if you want to use it as an all-in-one music station.

It also goes without saying that you’ll also require an audio playback device for the radio, and this can range from Bluetooth speakers and headphones to DACs and built-in monitor speakers.

Flashing piCorePlayer onto the microSD card

Once you’ve gathered everything, it’s time to write the piCorePlayer files onto your microSD card. You can technically grab the OS files from the official link and flash them using your preferred tool. But since the Raspberry Pi Imager lets you download the images for different Raspberry Pi models from the UI, we’ll go with the latter option.

Download the Raspberry Pi Imager setup.exe file from the official website and use it to install the tool on your PC. Run the Raspberry Pi Imager.exe as an administrator once it has been installed on your system. Click on Choose Device and pick your Raspberry Pi model from the list. Hit the Choose OS button and scroll down until you find the Media player OS option. Select piCorePlayer and click on the latest version of the OS. Press Choose Storage and select the microSD card you wish to use for this project. Tap Next, hit the Yes button when the Raspberry Pi Imager asks you for confirmation, and wait for the tool to finish writing the OS files onto the microSD card.

Configuring the piCorePlayer web UI

With the microSD card ready, it’s time to boot into the newly-flashed OS and access its web UI from another system on the same network as the Raspberry Pi.

Check the monitor connected to your Raspberry Pi for its IP address. At the Initial Configuration page, enter a Password for your piCorePlayer installation. Head to the Squeezelite Settings tab, pick the Audio Device for your piCorePlayer setup and tap Save. Switch back to the Main Page section and hit the Restart button to initialize the Squeezelite client. Navigate to the LMS tab and click on Install LMS. Press OK to expand your partition and wait for the Raspberry Pi to reboot. When the SBC (and the piCorePlayer UI) comes back online, open the LMS tab once again and hit the Start LMS and Start Autostart buttons. With the Lyrion Music Server active, click on the LMS button at the top of the UI to access it inside another window. Inside the LMS configuration wizard, enable the Radio Now Playing and Radio.net Directory options before tapping Next. Select the Local Music and Playlist Folders for your Lyrion Music Server instance and hit Finish. Click on the Radio option inside the LMS dashboard to access your favorite radio stations.

Turning your Raspberry Pi into a multipurpose Internet radio

Besides the radio aspect, piCorePlayer is a complex tool that warrants a detailed article to cover all its features. For instance, you can add different file formats, upload custom transcoding options, and even interface different screens to display the cover art and broadcast details of your favorite albums and radio stations.

That said, you’ll still have to rely on the Internet to stream everything on your makeshift radio. But if you’re up for the challenge, you can try building a Raspberry Pi FM radio with the help of a TEA5767 radio module.