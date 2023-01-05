Making a phone call with your Galaxy Watch 5 is easy. Here's how to do it.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is not just all about fitness tracking. It also can perform many of the tasks that your smartphone can do, like receiving notifications, sending replies to messages, and making or receiving phone calls. If you just got yourself a Galaxy Watch 5 and are not sure how to make a phone call right from the watch, we have got you covered.

How to make a phone call with the Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 has two variants: Bluetooth/Wi-Fi-only and LTE. Both models have voice calling facilities, but while the Bluetooth model requires your smartphone to be connected to make or receive calls, the cellular model can do so using its built-in eSIM and thus doesn’t require a smartphone.

Follow these steps to make a call from your Galaxy Watch 5:

If you have a... Bluetooth/Wi-Fi-only version: make sure the watch is connected to your smartphone and the phone has cellular service.

LTE Version: make sure you have activated the eSIM. Unlock your Galaxy Watch 5 and swipe up to open the app drawer. Tap the phone icon. Select the dialer icon to manually dial a number or tap the contacts icon to call a saved contact. 3 Images Close During the call, you can use the on-screen controls to mute yourself, adjust the speaker volume or use the keypad. 3 Images Close If you wish to transfer the call to your phone, tap the three-dots menu and select Switch to phone.

Troubleshooting

If you cannot make a phone call on your Galaxy Watch 5 and are getting the following screen when placing a call, here's what to do.

First, ensure your watch is connected to your smartphone. On your smartphone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Tap the gear icon next to the Galaxy Watch 5 to reveal additional settings. 2 Images Close Make sure the Phone calls toggle is enabled. If the toggle is already turned on, and you're still facing the issue, try turning it off and then on again.

Don't forget to check out the best bands, cases, and screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 to protect your new watch and add a touch of style.