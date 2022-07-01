How to cancel your Audible membership and delete your account

Signing up for Audible is easy, but somehow canceling your Audible membership is a lot more complex. In this article, we’ll show you how to cancel your Audible subscription on Android, iPhone, and desktop, plus how to delete your account for good. Let’s get into it.

How did you sign up for Audible?

The process for canceling your Audible membership is different depending on how you signed up for Audible in the first place. Click the links below to jump straight to your section.

Canceling an Audible Google Play membership

If you signed up for Audible using Google Play on an Android device, then you’ll need to cancel your membership in the Google Play Store app.

Open your Play Store app and select your profile picture in the top right of your screen. Open the Profile Menu and then select Payments and Subscriptions, and lastly Subscriptions. Find Audible in your subscriptions list and then tap Cancel Subscription.

Your Audible membership will end at the end of your current payment period.

Canceling an Audible iOS membership

If you joined Audible on an iPhone or iPad, then you need to cancel your membership in the App Store.

Open your Settings and then select “your name“. Select Subscriptions and locate Audible. Select Cancel Subscription to stop your Audible membership.

If you don’t see Subscriptions under your name, then instead, head to iTunes & App Stores before selecting your Apple ID. You’ll then need to sign in before scrolling down and locating your Subscription settings.

Your Audible membership will end at the end of your current payment period.

Canceling an Audible.com membership

Lastly, if you signed up for Audible at Audible.com, or you’ve been unable to find your Audible subscription using the above two methods, you can cancel your Audible membership on the Audible website.

Click the button above or go to Audible.com. Sign in to your Audible Account and select Account Details. Find Cancel membership which is located under the text box containing your current membership info. Go through Audible’s pre-cancellation questions and follow the instructions.

Your Audible membership will end with your current payment period.

Closing your Audible account permanently and deleting saved data

If you want to close your Audible account permanently, then you also need to delete the Amazon account associated with it. Deleting your Audible account will therefore prevent you from accessing any other products or services currently connected to your Amazon account. Closing your Audible and Amazon accounts is a permanent procedure, and you cannot restore them.

To permanently delete your Audible and Amazon account and have your data deleted, here’s what to do:

Go to this link – https://www.amazon.com/privacy/data-deletion. Sign in to your Amazon account (the one connected to your Audible account). Confirm that you understand that you will lose access to both Audible and Amazon, as well as any other services associated with your Amazon account. Tick “Yes, I want to permanently close my Amazon account and delete my data.” Finally, click Close my account.

IMPORTANT – You will receive an email to the email address associated with your Amazon account. You must reply to this email in order for your account and data to be deleted. If you fail to do this, Amazon will not delete your account.

FAQs about canceling an Audible membership

Can you still buy books after canceling your Audible membership?

The short answer is yes. You can still buy audiobooks from Audible without an Audible membership, but you will pay full price for the title.

What happens to books purchased during your membership?

All books purchased during your membership period are still yours to keep even after you cancel.

What happens to your Audible credits?

This one is a bit more complex. Credits received from an Audible iOS app membership or an Audible Google Play membership don’t expire. If you downgrade from Audible Premium Plus to an Audible Plus plan, you’ll also keep any outstanding credits. If you cancel your membership completely and it was not an iOS or Google Play membership, then your credits will be lost when your membership ends.

Can you restart your Audible membership after canceling?

If you cancel your Audible plan with subscription days remaining, then you can un-cancel your membership by clicking Keep my membership at the bottom of the Membership details section. If your Audible membership has already expired, then you can sign up again at any time.