It’s easy to get sucked into subscriptions on an iPhone, whether it’s with third-party apps, Apple software, various features, or otherwise. Thankfully, it’s just as easy to cancel one if you decide you no longer need it, if you are looking to save some money, or perhaps you’re simply doing an inventory of what you have on your device and want to clean things up and get rid of subscriptions which aren’t being used. There are several ways to do it depending on what type of subscription you want to cancel.

How to cancel Apple subscriptions on iPhone

If you’re looking to cancel your Apple subscription or change your iCloud plan on any of the latest iPhones, this is how you do it.

Go to Settings. Select your name at the top of the screen. Select Subscriptions. Close From here, you’ll see the subscription(s) you have. If you have multiple subscriptions with Apple, you’ll see Cancel All Services or Choose Individual Services. To do an inventory and review what your current subscription plan includes, select Choose Individual Services. On this page, you’ll see what services are included in your current plan. To delete any of them, tap the checkmark on the right to uncheck it. If you have Apple One, this will switch to individual subscription pricing, which could actually cost more without the bundle deal. If so, the new pricing will appear at the bottom. To remove more than one subscription, continue unchecking services. As you remove more, the pricing will adjust accordingly. Once done, select the new plan you want from the blue pricing button on the bottom and proceed. Close If you want to switch to a completely different plan, select See All Plans from the main Subscriptions page. From here, you can tap on the new plan you would like to purchase instead. In order to instantly switch services to a different bundle, select Subscribe. Close

Note that whichever option you choose, it will adjust for the next billing cycle. You’ll still be billed for the current cycle if you’re canceling after a payment for the current month has already gone through. But you can continue to use the canceled service for the remainder of the current month, based on what date your monthly plan renews.

How to cancel other app subscriptions on iPhone

If you have other subscriptions on your iPhone for services that aren’t from Apple but rather third-party companies and/or apps, you can cancel some of these from your device as well.

Open the App Store app. Select your profile icon in the top right corner. Select Subscriptions. Close You’ll be taken to the same page as above and will see a list of any and all subscriptions you have on the device. This will include Apple subscriptions as well as any other active or even expired ones. It might include streaming services, news, and others. But only subscriptions tied to your Apple ID account will appear here and can be canceled from this page.

What is Apple One?

Apple One is a one-stop-shop subscription that allows you to bundle various Apple services to save money. Even if you find that Apple One includes one or two subscriptions you don’t use, the price may still be lower for the Apple subscriptions you do use versus subscribing to each one individually. And you might find that you end up using the other subscriptions since you’re paying for them anyway.

There are three tiers of pricing for Apple One. An Individual Plan is $19.95 per month and purports to save you $9 per month with the bundle that includes 50GB of iCloud+ storage along with access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. If your Apple ID is connected to a family account, you can sign up for Apple One’s Family Tier for $25.95 per month for a savings of $11 per month with 200GB iCloud+ storage and Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

If you want to access Apple Fitness+ and/or Apple News+ as well, you’ll need the Premier Plan which is $37.95 per month, a savings of $29 per month on all six of Apple’s current subscription offerings. You also get more iCloud+ storage at a whopping 2TB. With both the Family and Premier plans, you can share the subscriptions with up to five people. Both Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade automatically include Family Sharing in all three plan options.

Apple One is billed monthly, so you can cancel it at any time to go into effect for the next month’s billing cycle. You can also adjust and downgrade or upgrade if desired. If you sign up for Apple One during a current billing cycle, you’ll get to use the services it adds for free along with the ones you already paid for during the remainder of that month until the new plan billing cycle begins. This, however, is your only free “one month trial period."

Keep on top of subscriptions

It’s important to keep on top of your mobile service subscriptions. A few bucks here and there might seem inconsequential, but it adds up over time, and with nominal price increases on various services from one year to the next, you might not realize how much you're spending on everything altogether. When it comes to other subscriptions not tied to your Apple ID but accessible from your phone, chances are you can cancel these right from your iPhone, although in a different way.

The easiest way to see exactly what you're doing would be to access the app itself, whether it’s a TV or music streaming service, or a digital magazine, just go to the Settings page in the app. Do some digging and there should be an option somewhere to cancel, renew, update, upgrade, or even downgrade the subscription. Some apps and brands make this more difficult than others, but in most cases, making changes should be relatively simple.

A good idea is to keep an ongoing list of your subscriptions and their prices, updating as needed when pricing changes. By canceling a few, downgrading, or replacing some, and making small adjustments (like opting for Apple One to save money if you use a lot of Apple services), you’ll end up coming out on top and saving in the long run. An extra $5 or $10 a month back in your pocket might not sound like a lot. But save it for a rainy day or put it towards your vacation fund, and you’ll be glad to have taken the time to cancel subscriptions you don’t really need or use.