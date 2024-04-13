If you’ve given your Wi-Fi password out to one too many people, or just have a roommate that’s decided not to pay their share of the bill, changing the password allows you to choose exactly who has access to your network. One thing to keep in mind before changing your password is that the devices you’ve already connected to Wi-Fi will lose their connection, so if you’ve got a lot of smart home tech, you’ll need to set aside a few minutes to get it all reconnected.

If you’re looking to change settings on your router, you’ll first need to connect to its software and log in to the router. Most of the best Wi-Fi routers from the last few years will work with a companion app, which makes it easy to adjust settings from a phone. Of course, if you want to change settings from your PC, most routers will let you do that as well.

Change your password using the router app.

The easiest way to change the settings on a router from the past few years is with a companion app. Some routers, especially mesh routers, have even switched to the app entirely for Wi-Fi settings and management, such as Eero and Nest WiFi. You will need to use the app to set the router up initially, so you may even have it installed.

Router makers like TP-Link, Netgear, Asus, and Linksys have also moved towards app-based setup and management with a simple user interface and, in some cases, remote management so you can keep an eye on your network when you’re away from home.

Each brand, and even some models under the same brand will have some slight differences when it comes to these steps, but for the most part, the process is very similar across brands. To start, I’ve used a Netgear Orbi mesh router to show the process in an app.

Open the Orbi app. You may need to download it from the App Store or Play Store first. Log in to your Netgear account. If this is your first time accessing the Orbi software, you may need to create one. Tap Log In. If prompted, enter the local password for your router. This step might not be needed if you’ve signed in from this app before. Tap Sign In. Tap the three lines icon in the top left part of the screen. Tap settings. Tap WiFi Settings. Tap WiFi Network Name (SSID). Where you see Main WiFi Password, type in the new password you’d like to use. If you see an option for network security, you should be using at least WPA-2 by now. WPA2 and WPA-3 have improved security over older standards like WEP, which you should no longer be using. Tap save.

These steps can vary by the router’s make and model, so generally you’re looking for a setting called Wi-Fi settings, or similar. Once the new password is saved, your router may take a minute or two to apply these settings. Once the router saves the new password, you’ll need to enter the new password on your phone and other Wi-Fi devices to get connected.

Change your password using the web browser.

If you don’t want to use the app you can use the web browser on a PC on most router brands. This can be helpful if you forgot your old Wi-Fi password because you can connect with an Ethernet cable directly to the router to get access. You’ll still need the admin password, but if you’ve left it default, you can probably find it printed on the router’s label or by using a common default password like “admin” or “password”.

Like using an app, accessing your router in a web browser can vary by make and model. To get started, type the IP address of your router into the address bar. On Windows you can find your router IP address by typing ipconfig in command prompt, and on Mac, you can simply option + click the Wi-Fi icon on the top right of the screen to see the router address. Some routers make it a bit easier with dedicated URLs like tplinkwifi.net for TP-Link Archer devices, routerlogin.net for Netgear devices, and asusrouter.com for Asus devices.

Type in the router IP address in a web browser. You may also use a dedicated URL if your router has one. Enter your username and password. You may have changed this password during the router’s initial setup. If you haven’t changed it at all, it might still be a default value printed on a label on the router, or simply “Admin” and “Password” on some models. Click Log In. Click Wireless at the top of the page. Some other brands will have wireless settings on the left-hand side of the page. Just look for the wireless section of the main settings. On this page, there should be a place to type in your Wi-Fi password. Type in your new password. Click Save.

The router will save the settings and may need to restart to apply them. Once your router has restarted, you’ll need to reconnect your Wi-Fi devices with the new password.

Should you be using a guest network?

If you’re changing your Wi-Fi password to remove access from guests or other devices you don’t want to have access to your network anymore, you might want to set up a guest network for the future. Many routers support guest networks that can give devices internet access without giving them access to your local network. This can help keep your network secure, and some routers will even let you set up more advanced guest settings such as speed restrictions.

Once you’re guests have gone home, you can simply turn the guest network off. This not only makes it easier for your guests to access your Wi-Fi network but can help keep your network secure as well.