Wireless routers are a miracle of modern technology. Instead of accessing the internet by plugging directly into a router, you can surf the web via radio signals. But to do that, you first need to know the router’s name that you're attempting to utilize. Next, you type in the password, let your computer (or another smart device) complete the authentication handshake, and then you’re in. However, a router name can be more than an identifier that helps you determine which device you should be connecting to. It can also serve as a statement about its owner’s personality or interests.

If you want your router name to resemble the creative ones that you see when searching for a signal, then read on.

Why you want to change a router's name

Altering your router’s name is more than just an opportunity to reference your favorite TV show, movie, or book; it’s also a solid security measure.

When you first connect your router to the internet, it will probably have a generic name such as “[Manufacturer’s_Name]-123” or something similar. This label is perfectly serviceable, but these default IDs are a veritable signal flare that can attract would-be hackers. Many cybercriminals take vanilla router names as a sign that the owners haven’t properly secured their connections. Moreover, since these defaults generally integrate the name of their manufacturer, if hackers do try to invade, they know what security flaws they can exploit. While changing a router’s name won’t get rid of the holes in a router’s firewall, at least the new name won’t be advertising these issues for all to see.

Change your router’s name with a smart device

In order to change your router’s name, you have to log into it. The easiest method is to use a proprietary app designed for your specific router.

Here’s how you do it:

1. Start up or download your router’s specific phone/tablet app. Look through your router’s documentation to find the correct one.

2. Log in using your admin credentials. If you haven’t changed these, the username is usually “admin”, and the password is usually “password”. Double-check your router’s documentation to corroborate this.

3. Find the Settings page. Depending on the app, this could use labels such as Advanced Settings or Wi-Fi Settings. HighSpeedInternet.com has compiled a list of all available router apps and how to reach their respective settings pages.

4. Type a new name into the router name box. Depending on the app, this can be near labels such as Wi-Fi Name, Network Name, or SSID Name.

5. Finalize your quirky name decision.

Once you are done using the app, you might have to sign in to the router again using its new name and old password (unless you changed the password along with the name). But once you’re connected, you can go back to browsing the internet as usual.

Change your router’s name with a browser

If you would rather use your computer to change your router name, you can do so from any browser. However, before you can begin, you will need either your router’s dedicated website (which you can find in the device’s documentation) or your router’s IP address. You can usually find the IP address on a sticker on the underside of the router, but if you can’t, you can uncover the IP address using your computer.

Here’s how you find your IP address on a PC:

1. Type Control Panel into the search bar of your computer’s taskbar.

2. Click on the Control Panel icon when it pops up.

3. Click View network status and tasks, which should be underneath Network and Internet.

4. Select your router’s network, next to Connections.

5. Click the Details button. The IP address will be next to IPv4 Default Gateway in the window that pops up.

If you own a Mac, follow these steps instead:

1. Click the Apple menu icon.

2. Select System Settings.

3. Click Network.

4. Click on Wi-Fi, then click the Details button next to your connected network.

5. Scroll down to find your IP address, helpfully highlighted next to the label IP address.

With the website or your IP address in hand, you can finally log into your router to change its name:

1. Make sure your computer is connected to your router, and then start up your browser of choice.

2. Enter either the router’s website or its IP address into the search bar at the top, then press the Enter button.

3. Log into the router using admin credentials. If you haven’t already changed these, the username is usually “admin”, and the password should be “password”. If not, you can often locate your router’s login credentials on a sticker on the underside.

4. Locate the router’s name. Depending on the manufacturer, you might have to click on buttons such as Settings, Wireless Security, or Wireless.

5. Change your router’s name by filling out its information. You can usually find this next to tabs or labels such as Wi-Fi Name, Network Name, or SSID Name.

6. Save your changes by clicking on the Save or Apply button at the bottom of the page.

7. You might need to reconnect to your router using its new name.

While you can change your wireless router’s name to virtually anything, you are usually limited to no more than 32 characters, which can include letters, numbers, and certain other characters. Pick a name that means something to you like your favorite pet, a pun, or a non sequitur. It’s yours, so go wild.