The default iPhone alarm sound is one of the most universally hated sounds in the world. There's actually some science behind why this is the case. Whenever you hear the same sound as you wake up, your brain associates that sound with being jolted awake, causing stress. Over time, this conditioned response can trigger you negatively, and that's why a lot of people hate hearing the default iPhone alarm in the wild.

Because of this, a lot of people prefer the silent vibration alarm on their Apple Watch. If you don't have an Apple Watch though, changing the default alarm on your iPhone is the next best thing. Fortunately, making that change is quite easy, and you can even use custom songs as your alarm tone.

How to change an alarm sound on your iPhone using the Clock app

Ditch the jarring radar tone

By default, your iPhone uses the Radar sound as your alarm tone. Whenever you set a new alarm, you can actually change how often it repeats, the label, the sound, and even enable/disable the snooze function. Here's how it all works:

Open the Clock app on your iPhone. At the bottom of your screen, tap Alarm. Tap Edit at the top left of your screen, then select the alarm you want to edit. Close Or if you want to create a new alarm instead, tap the plus icon in the top right corner. Either way then, from the Edit Alarm or Add Alarm screen (both should look the same) tap Sound. Within the Sound page, you'll see a list of ringtones where you can tap on any that you may like, and each tone selected will play a short preview. Whichever one you leave selected from the list will be applied to that alarm. Close If you want to change the vibration pattern, tap Vibration or Haptics at the top of the screen. Select any of the options that suit your liking from the next screen. Close When you're done, press the back button to go back to the Edit Alarm or Add Alarm screen. Tap Save at the top to save your changes.

How to set a custom song as an alarm on your iPhone

Make your alarm as unique as you are

If none of the preset ringtones in the Alarm app are doing it for you, you can actually set any song you like as an alarm tone. For this, you'll need to have an active Apple Music subscription, as Apple doesn't allow directly importing songs from other sources. Here's how it works.

Open the Clock app on your phone and tap Alarm at the bottom of the screen. Tap Edit at the top left, and select the alarm you want to change. Close Or if you prefer to create a new alarm, tap the plus icon in the top right corner. From the Edit Alarm or Add Alarm screen, tap Sound. Close Under Songs, tap Pick a song. For some, it may be found under Sound and then Tone Store. This will take you to your Apple Music library. From the Library screen, browse through your playlists, albums, compilations, or downloaded songs to find one that you like. You could also just search for a specific song. Close Tapping a song from your library will select it as the alarm tone. In the upper-left corner, tap the back button till you're back in the Edit Alarm or Add Alarm menu. Close Tap Save in the upper right corner to save your changes.

Getting rid of the default alarm sound

The next time you go to set an alarm on your iPhone, the changes you made to the sound option will apply automatically as the default. It's a one and done process, so you shouldn't have to do it over and over again. It's great that you can import songs from your Apple Music library, as that allows you to set a more personal alarm tone. In fact, it's impressive to see just how much iPhone customization has evolved over the years.