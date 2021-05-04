Xiaomi lets you change the boot animation and charging screen in MIUI: Here’s how to do it without root!

While root access was mandatory for high-level customization on Android devices not too long ago, it’s not as important these days. There are a bunch of apps on the Play Store that will let you customize almost every aspect of your device without requiring root access, and a couple of OEMs now also offer first-party customization apps that let you personalize your device with ease. For instance, Samsung’s Good Lock is a great tool that includes several useful modules that let you change the complete look and feel of your Galaxy device. Similarly, Xiaomi’s MIUI comes with a built-in Themes app that lets you change several aspects of your phone’s UI.

But did you know that you can use the MIUI Themes app to change the boot animation and charging screen of your Xiaomi device? In this post, I’ll guide you through the simple process of changing the boot animation and charging screen of your Xiaomi device using the Themes apps. Let’s cut to the chase and get right to it.

How to change the boot animation on Xiaomi phones

Changing the boot animation on Xiaomi phones is a rather simple process. Just follow the steps below to get a new boot animation on your phone:

Open the Themes app

Apply a theme that includes a custom boot animation. The Themes app currently doesn’t have a filter to narrow down themes that include a custom boot animation, so you’ll have to look for such themes manually. To help you get started, I have mentioned the names of a couple of themes that feature a custom boot animation at the end of this post.



Tap on the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

Select the “Customize theme” option

Tap on the “Startup animation” option and choose one of the available options.



And you’re good to go! You can try the new boot animation right away by restarting your phone. If you’d like to hear a custom startup sound with your new boot animation, you can tap on the “Startup sound” option in the “Customize the theme” menu and pick a different sound from the list.

How to change the charging screen on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has also made it fairly easy to change the charging screen on its phones using the Themes app. Follow these steps to get a new charging screen on your phone:

Open the Themes app

Apply a theme that includes a custom charging screen. As with the boot animations, the Themes app doesn’t include a filter to help you narrow down themes that include a custom charging screen. I have mentioned a couple of options that you can use to get started towards the end of this post. The new charging animation will be applied as soon as you apply the theme, but if you want to customize it further, you can follow the steps below.



Click on the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

Select the “Customize theme” option

Tap on “Lock style” and on the following page, tap on the “Customize” button at the bottom On the next page, scroll down to the Charging section

In this section, you’ll find a ton of customization options to change almost every aspect of the charging screen. Do note that the options may vary based on how detailed a theme is

Once you’re done, simply lock your phone, plug in the charger and you should now see the new charging screen.

Themes that include custom boot animations and charging screens

The MIUI Themes app is home to thousands of different themes that offer various levels of customizations. But, as mentioned earlier, the app doesn’t offer filters to help you narrow down themes that include custom boot animations or charging screens. Thankfully, GizChina has narrowed down a few themes that include these customization options. Here are a couple of themes that include custom boot animations and charging screens:

MIUI Themes with custom boot animations and charging screens S.No. Boot animation Charging screen 1. Cyberpunk2077 Ronix UI 2. Decent Blue ProGoogle Dual 2.0 3. DEEP PURPLE – UI Pure2 Pro V11 4. Extremely Dark v12 GREEN [Liquid] 5. Azyteck – LineUi Freedom 6. Pure2 pro v12 Donuts 7. Lite os V12 Hello White v12 8. Me You I plus 9. Space star 10. Saturn 11. Classic UI 12. Khalifa – LineUi 13. Z.Bluer LineUi Vip 14. JOY UI 12 15. Right OS 16. Mantra – LineUi 17. BACK 18. ROG mod v12 19. Galaxy S20 20. One UI PRO 21. Flyme 8 22. OXYGEN 23. Pixel 4 Dark 24. 14 iOS Beta 25. Android 12

If you come across more themes that include a custom boot animation or charging screen, make sure to let us know in the comments section below. We’ll include your suggestions in the table above.