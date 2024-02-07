The CPU is one of the core components that needs to be in tip-top condition for your PC to perform well at all times. You don't have to upgrade the CPU of your computer very often, but it may be worth considering an upgrade if it's unable to do the heavy lifting. Overclocking the CPU and troubleshooting it to lower usage for a better performance can only do so much, leaving you with no option but to upgrade the CPU to make your PC perform better. Thankfully, changing the CPU is a fairly simple task, which even beginners can easily do themselves.

What you'll need

New processor: It goes without saying that you'll need a new processor in hand before you uninstall the old one. Both Intel and AMD have some excellent options out there right now, including some solid CPUs for gaming.

A screwdriver: Depending on your PC and the contents that are installed on it, you may need one or more screwdrivers to remove the screws on your CPU cooler and even the motherboard in case you need to remove it.

Thermal paste: This is a must while installing a new CPU, especially if you don't have a CPU cooler with pre-applied thermal paste.

Isopropyl alcohol wipes: You'll need this to clean the residual thermal paste from the processor and the contact point of the CPU cooler. You can even pick up a bottle of isopropyl alcohol along with some highly absorbent paper towels.

Anti-static wrist strap: Since you will be working with fragile and expensive components like the CPU, motherboard, and cooler, I suggest getting an anti-static wristband to protect the components from static discharge.

Uninstalling the CPU cooler

Since you are changing the CPU in your existing system and not installing a new one on a fresh PC, you'll have to make way for it by uninstalling the existing one. We'll begin this by uninstalling the cooler first.

This tutorial features a stock AMD CPU cooler, but the steps highlighted below will generally apply to all coolers. Those using a liquid cooler and are planning to reuse the same one need not remove the radiator assembly from the PC.

Turn off the PC, unplug the power cable, and ground yourself with the anti-static wrist strap to begin. Remove the side panel of the PC case by undoing the thumbscrews to reveal the motherboard and the components on it, including the CPU cooler and the CPU itself. Unplug the wire connecting the cooler to the header on the motherboard. You may have to remove more than one cable if you are using a cooler with RGB or a display. Remove the cooler from the motherboard. This step can vary based on the cooler, as some make you loosen the spring screws while others use retention brackets with clips (usually for AMD motherboards). You'll want to refer to your cooler's manual or go through some installation guides for your specific cooler online. Remove the fan attached to the heatsink to reveal the screws, making it easier to reach them for uninstalling, especially if you are using a massive air cooler like the Noctua NH-D15. Twist the CPU cooler before gently pulling it away from the CPU.

And that's how easy it is to uninstall and remove the CPU cooler from the CPU. Those using a closed-loop AIO cooler like the Corsair iCUE Link H170i LCD don't have to remove the radiator and the fan assembly from the case. You can leave them mounted on the case, and simply install the waterblock on the new CPU's integrated heat spreader (IHS).

Cleaning the thermal paste

After uninstalling the CPU cooler, you'll be left with residual thermal paste on the CPU's IHS and the cooler's contact plate. It is important to remove this residual thermal paste from the CPU and the cooler to ensure the next coat of paste that you apply on the CPU spreads evenly for better heat-transfer. To do this:

Apply some isopropyl alcohol to a microfiber cloth/paper towel, or grab some alcohol wipes. Wipe off the thermal paste using the cloth or the wipes from both the CPU IHS and the cooler's contact plate. (Optional) Use a Q-tip that's dipped in isopropyl alcohol or use the same wipes to remove the thermal paste buildup from the sides of the processor or the motherboard itself.

Uninstalling the old CPU and adding a new one

Now that you are done removing the CPU cooler and cleaning the thermal paste off, it's time to remove the existing CPU and install a new one on the motherboard. We'll start by removing the old one.

For PGA sockets (AM4 motherboards):

Locate the metal lever next to the CPU socket. Unlatch it by pressing it down and pulling it away from the socket. Pull the lever to ensure it's pointing directly upwards. Careful remove the CPU.

For LGA sockets (LGA 1700 and AM5 motherboards):

Locate a metal lever next to the CPU socket. Press down this lever and pull it away from the socket to release the metal bracket holding the CPU. Now that the bracket is free, simply lift it up and remove the CPU carefully.

After you've successfully uninstalled the older CPU from your motherboard, it is time to slot the new one in and get your PC prepped for its first boot.

You may need to install a new motherboard if you are, say, switching from an Intel to an AMD CPU, or making a generational upgrade such as AM4 to an AM5 CPU. This section of the guide assumes that you already have the right motherboard in place and are ready to install the CPU.

Place the finger on the metal lever on the right side of the CPU socket, and push it down while moving it slightly away from the socket. Those using an LGA 1700 or AM5 motherboard only need to lift this lever enough to release the metal bracket holding the CPU, while those using an AM4 motherboard with a PGA socket need to ensure this arm points directly upwards. Pick up the new CPU, and hold it above the socket to align the small triangle indicators on the corners of both the CPU and the socket. Gently place the CPU on the socket, ensuring it lays flat on it without having to apply any force. If you are using a motherboard with an LGA socket, then lower the metal frame onto the CPU, and use the metal lever to secure the metal frame back into its original position. In the case of motherboards with a PGA socket, simply lower the lever down completely to hold the CPU in place. You'll have to apply some force in either case.

Reinstalling the CPU cooler

The final step

We're in the home stretch now, and it's time to finish the process of changing the CPU by reinstalling the CPU cooler on the new CPU that you just mounted.

To install air coolers:

Install the backplate at the back of the motherboard by holding it in place and securing the standoffs on the front. You can skip this step if you didn't remove it earlier and are using the same CPU cooler that you previously used. Apply thermal paste on the CPU if your cooler doesn't come with a coat of pre-applied paste. Hold the CPU cooler on top of the CPU, and line up the cooler with the holes on the board or the standoffs. Don't forget to remove the fans from the CPU to make it easier to locate the standoff or screw holes. Secure the CPU cooler by working your way through the screws diagonally opposite screws to create even pressure on the CPU's IHS. Mount the fans on the heatsink now if you removed them earlier. Connect the CPU cooler cable to the CPU fan header on the motherboard to complete the installation.

To install liquid coolers:

Install the backplate at the back of the motherboard by holding it in place and securing the standoffs on the front. You can skip this step if you didn't remove it earlier and are using the same CPU cooler that you previously used. Apply thermal paste if the cooler doesn't have a pre-applied coat, and hold the waterblock on top of the CPU, carefully lining it up with the holes on the board or the standoffs. Secure it in place by working your way through the diagonally opposite screws, just like we did in the above section while installing the air cooler. Install the fans on the radiator, and mount the assembly on the PC case depending on the clearance. You can skip this step if you didn't take off the radiator previously while removing the CPU cooler. Ensure that the coolant pipes move freely, and that they're not in contact with any other components. Connect all the cables from the CPU cooler to the correct headers on the motherboard to finish the installation.

Closing thoughts

With all those steps out of the way, you've successfully swapped out your old CPU for the new one. You may find it a bit overwhelming to see all the steps, but it is a fairly simple process overall, and will only take you a few minutes as long as you have all the pre-requisites in hand and carefully follow the steps highlighted in this tutorial. Thankfully, you don't have to go through this painfully long process of uninstalling and reinstalling the CPU frequently, considering the fact that you don't have to upgrade your CPU too often. It is, however, important to ensure that you follow the steps correctly to install the CPU properly, as it is the brain of the computer without which you wouldn't have a working PC.