By default, File Explorer opens to the Home page, but did you know you can change it to open a different page? Here's how!

File Explorer is a core part of Windows 11, or any version of Windows for that matter. It allows you to manage all your files, and it doesn't need more explanation than that. You've probably noticed that, in Windows 11, File Explorer launches by default into a page called Home, where you see some pinned folders and files, as well as files you've recently opened or created. But what if you want to change the File Explorer to start on a different page by default? You can!

Indeed, Windows 11 gives you three options to choose from if you want a different start page for File Explorer: Home, This PC, or your OneDrive folder. This PC is where you can see the drives connected to your computer, including internal drives, USB drives, and network locations. Meanwhile, your OneDrive folder is where all the cloud-stored files on your OneDrive account are. Here's how to change this setting.

Open File Explorer. In the menu bar at the top, click the three-dot icon and choose Options. In the Options window, open the dropdown menu next to Open File Explorer to, and choose the option you prefer. As mentioned above, the options are Home, This PC, or your OneDrive folder, which will be labeled with your name and indicate whether it's a personal or corporate OneDrive account. In our example, it's called João - Personal, but it will be different for you. Click OK.

Yes, it's that simple. From now on, whenever you open File Explorer — assuming you're not opening a specific folder — it will default to the page you selected. If you don't like it, you can always change it back, so there's no harm done.

