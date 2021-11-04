XDA Basics: How to change a folder’s icon on a Mac

Macs are Apple's personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. One of the handy features of macOS is customizing the look of a folder. Here's how to change a folder's icon on a Mac.

How to change a folder’s icon on a Mac

Launch Finder from your Dock, Launcher, or Spotlight Search.

Navigate to the folder you want to change the icon of.

Right click with a mouse or tap with two fingers using the trackpad on the folder.

Click on Get Info.

Drag the photo you want to set as an icon to the folder icon in the top left corner.

Alternatively, you can copy a photo, click on the folder icon in the top left corner, then hit Command + V to paste it.

Either way, you will end up with the custom image as the new folder icon.

If you change your mind and want to restore the original icon, click on the folder icon in the top left corner then hit the Delete button on your keyboard.

Once you’re done with customizing it, you may close the folder info window.

Changing a folder’s icon can help us identify what’s in it faster than reading its name. For example, you can set the icon of a cat photos folder as a picture of a cat. This way you can visually recognize it without needing to focus on reading its label. Another use is giving your folders’ library a more vibrant look, instead of having the same dull-looking blue folders everywhere.

