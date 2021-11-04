XDA Basics: How to change a folder’s icon on a Mac
Macs are Apple’s personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. Protecting your MacBook Pro with a case will only make it last longer, so make sure to buy one if you haven’t yet. One of the handy features of macOS is customizing the look of a folder. Here’s how to change a folder’s icon on a Mac.
How to change a folder’s icon on a Mac
- Launch Finder from your Dock, Launcher, or Spotlight Search.
- Navigate to the folder you want to change the icon of.
- Right click with a mouse or tap with two fingers using the trackpad on the folder.
- Click on Get Info.
- Drag the photo you want to set as an icon to the folder icon in the top left corner.
- Alternatively, you can copy a photo, click on the folder icon in the top left corner, then hit Command + V to paste it.
- Either way, you will end up with the custom image as the new folder icon.
- If you change your mind and want to restore the original icon, click on the folder icon in the top left corner then hit the Delete button on your keyboard.
- Once you’re done with customizing it, you may close the folder info window.
Changing a folder’s icon can help us identify what’s in it faster than reading its name. For example, you can set the icon of a cat photos folder as a picture of a cat. This way you can visually recognize it without needing to focus on reading its label. Another use is giving your folders’ library a more vibrant look, instead of having the same dull-looking blue folders everywhere.
What will you be using this feature for? Let us know in the comments section below.