By default, Google Chrome offers a seamless and minimal experience that works well for most people. However, it can look a bit boring without some customization. The new tab page is functional, but it's not really all that welcoming. Thankfully, you can customize the background by using themes, uploading your own image, or using one of the many Chrome extensions.

Change your Chrome background with the Customize Chrome feature

The quickest and easiest way of changing your Chrome background is the native Customize Chrome. You'll find this feature as a button in the bottom-right corner of your new tab page. With this feature, you can change the background to a different color, apply various themes, or even upload your own image to use as a background.

Picking a new theme

If Chrome's default light or dark themes aren't working, Google Chrome offers a multitude of themes that can help liven up the experience. Many of these presets are readily available through the Customize Chrome feature.

Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner. Click Change theme. From here, you'll see different collections of themes based on solid colors, landscapes, geometric patterns, and more. Click on any one of the collections that you like. Select any image from the collection to change your Chrome background. You can also enable the Refresh daily feature so Chrome changes the background daily by randomly picking from the collection.

Solid colors

If you like Chrome's minimalist vibe but just want a splash of color, consider changing the background to a solid color. Just keep in mind that changing this will alter the color theme of the app as a whole.

Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner. From this customization panel, switch between the light, dark, or device themes to change the available color palettes. Select any one of the color schemes below the theme toggles to change the background's appearance. Alternatively, you can also click the Custom color picker in the bottom right corner to create your own color scheme. Finally, you can enable the following device colors toggle under the color palette to match your browser and Windows themes.

Using a custom image

If you want to personalize your Chrome experience, you can upload your custom image as a Chrome background.

Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner. Click Change theme. Select Upload an image from the available options. Use the File Explorer to find the image you want to upload. Double-click it to upload it and set it as a custom background.

Change your Chrome background with the Chrome Web Store

The Google Chrome Web Store is home to many extensions and apps that can improve your browsing experience. Within this Web Store, you'll find a theme store that showcases themes from other users and Google. You can open the Chrome Web Store in almost any browser, but most of the themes work best with Chrome.

Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner. Click Change theme. Scroll down to the bottom and click the Chrome Web Store icon. This will automatically take you to the theme section of the Web Store. Scroll through the options on the first page or open a collection from the categories on the left. After finding a theme you like, click it to open it. Click the Add to Chrome button to install the theme.

As soon as you apply a new theme, Chrome will notify you that it has been applied. You can click the Undo button in the notification that pops up to remove it.

Adding a Live Wallpaper to Google Chrome

You can use animated wallpapers on Windows, and nothing's stopping you from doing so on Chrome. Just search for live wallpaper within the Chrome Web Store and browse through all the extensions created by different users. There are a lot of options to pick from, but the Motiontabs extension works the best as it lets you add your own live wallpaper.

Click here to open the download page for Motiontabs within the Chrome Web Store. Once opened, click the Add to Chrome button to install the extension. Open a new tab, and you'll be greeted with a fancy live wallpaper. The animated wallpaper changes with every new tab. To add your own wallpaper, click the Videos icon in the bottom right corner. Click Add your own video. Use the File Explorer to find the video you want to use, and double-click it to open it. Motiontabs can only use MP4 files, so keep that in mind. To further customize your background, click the Settings icon. From here, you can turn on or off the Search, Time, or Most visited settings.

Adding a bit of flair to Google Chrome

Using any of the above methods, you can add a bit of personality to Chrome and make it more pleasing to the eye. These aesthetic changes are nice, but while you're at it, consider improving your overall experience by tweaking a few more settings. For example, you could block certain websites on Chrome or even change the default language.