By default, Google Chrome offers a seamless and minimal experience that works well for most people. However, it can look a bit boring without some customization. The new tab page is functional, but it's not really all that welcoming. Thankfully, you can customize the background by using themes, uploading your own image, or using one of the many Chrome extensions.

Change your Chrome background with the Customize Chrome feature

The quickest and easiest way of changing your Chrome background is the native Customize Chrome. You'll find this feature as a button in the bottom-right corner of your new tab page. With this feature, you can change the background to a different color, apply various themes, or even upload your own image to use as a background.

Picking a new theme

If Chrome's default light or dark themes aren't working, Google Chrome offers a multitude of themes that can help liven up the experience. Many of these presets are readily available through the Customize Chrome feature.

  1. Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights the Customize Chrome button in the new tab page within Google Chrome.
  2. Click Change theme.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the Change Theme button within the Customize Chrome menu.
  3. From here, you'll see different collections of themes based on solid colors, landscapes, geometric patterns, and more. Click on any one of the collections that you like.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights various theme collections within the Custome Chrome menu.
  4. Select any image from the collection to change your Chrome background.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights a theme from the Latino Arists collection in the Customize Chrome menu.
  5. You can also enable the Refresh daily feature so Chrome changes the background daily by randomly picking from the collection.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the refresh daily feature within a specfic theme collection.

Solid colors

If you like Chrome's minimalist vibe but just want a splash of color, consider changing the background to a solid color. Just keep in mind that changing this will alter the color theme of the app as a whole.

  1. Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights the Customize Chrome button in the new tab page within Google Chrome.
  2. From this customization panel, switch between the light, dark, or device themes to change the available color palettes.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the light, dark, and device themes within the Customize Chrome menu.
  3. Select any one of the color schemes below the theme toggles to change the background's appearance.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights different color themes within the Customize Chrome menu.
  4. Alternatively, you can also click the Custom color picker in the bottom right corner to create your own color scheme.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlighs the custom color picker within the Customize Chrome menu.
  5. Finally, you can enable the following device colors toggle under the color palette to match your browser and Windows themes.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the follow device colors toggle in the Customize Chrome menu.

Using a custom image

If you want to personalize your Chrome experience, you can upload your custom image as a Chrome background.

  1. Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights the Customize Chrome button in the new tab page within Google Chrome.
  2. Click Change theme.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the Change Theme button within the Customize Chrome menu.
  3. Select Upload an image from the available options.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the upload image feature within the Customize Chrome menu.
  4. Use the File Explorer to find the image you want to upload. Double-click it to upload it and set it as a custom background.
    Windows 11 screenshot that shows a user uploading an image to use as a background in Google Chrome.

Change your Chrome background with the Chrome Web Store

The Google Chrome Web Store is home to many extensions and apps that can improve your browsing experience. Within this Web Store, you'll find a theme store that showcases themes from other users and Google. You can open the Chrome Web Store in almost any browser, but most of the themes work best with Chrome.

  1. Open a new tab, and click the Customize Chrome button in the bottom-right corner.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights the Customize Chrome button in the new tab page within Google Chrome.
  2. Click Change theme.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the Change Theme button within the Customize Chrome menu.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom and click the Chrome Web Store icon. This will automatically take you to the theme section of the Web Store.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the Chrome Web Store icon in the Customize Chrome menu.
  4. Scroll through the options on the first page or open a collection from the categories on the left. After finding a theme you like, click it to open it.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights the Chrome Web Store themes within Google Chrome.
  5. Click the Add to Chrome button to install the theme.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the Add to Chrome button for a custom theme.

As soon as you apply a new theme, Chrome will notify you that it has been applied. You can click the Undo button in the notification that pops up to remove it.

Adding a Live Wallpaper to Google Chrome

You can use animated wallpapers on Windows, and nothing's stopping you from doing so on Chrome. Just search for live wallpaper within the Chrome Web Store and browse through all the extensions created by different users. There are a lot of options to pick from, but the Motiontabs extension works the best as it lets you add your own live wallpaper.

  1. Click here to open the download page for Motiontabs within the Chrome Web Store.
  2. Once opened, click the Add to Chrome button to install the extension.
    Google Chrome screenshots that highlights the add to chrome button for the Motiontabs extension.
  3. Open a new tab, and you'll be greeted with a fancy live wallpaper. The animated wallpaper changes with every new tab.
  4. To add your own wallpaper, click the Videos icon in the bottom right corner.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the video icon within Motiontabs.
  5. Click Add your own video.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the video upload feature for the Motiontabs extension.
  6. Use the File Explorer to find the video you want to use, and double-click it to open it. Motiontabs can only use MP4 files, so keep that in mind.
    Windows 11 screenshot that highlights a video and the open button within File Explorer.
  7. To further customize your background, click the Settings icon.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the settings icon within the Motiontabs extension.
  8. From here, you can turn on or off the Search, Time, or Most visited settings.
    Google Chrome screenshot that highlights the settings page for the Motiontabs extension.

Adding a bit of flair to Google Chrome

Using any of the above methods, you can add a bit of personality to Chrome and make it more pleasing to the eye. These aesthetic changes are nice, but while you're at it, consider improving your overall experience by tweaking a few more settings. For example, you could block certain websites on Chrome or even change the default language.