Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there, with millions of users worldwide. Naturally, it supports a wide range of languages, which you can easily change from the settings menu. That's right, changing your default language in Chrome only takes a few seconds, and you can easily have the browser UI appear in your preferred language. If you are using Google Chrome for the first time on your laptop or a Mac, and are wondering how to do it, here's what you need to know.

Related Best web browsers for Windows in 2023 There are plenty of options when it comes to web browsers for Windows, but if you're trying to choose one, here are our top recommendations.

Changes made to the default language in Chrome only apply to its interface. This means only the browser menus and settings appear in your preferred language, and it does not apply to the web content.

Changing the default language in Google Chrome

A simple process that only takes a few minutes

Open Google Chrome on your PC and click the three-dot icon in the right corner. Click Settings. Click Languages from the left-hand side menu bar. Click the Add languages button under the Preferred languages section to add your preferred language if it's not already on the list. Search for the language of choice, select it, and click the Add button. Click the three-dot icon next to your preferred language, and click the empty box next to the Display Google Chrome in this language option to select your preferred language as the default option. Click on the Relaunch button next to your preferred language to restart Chrome and see your language changes take effect.

And that's it. You have now changed the default language in Google Chrome successfully. Google Chrome will immediately start serving you all the menus and settings options in your preferred language. Even the error messages that you may encounter when you are unable to, say, visit a particular website for whatever reason, will also be served in your newly selected preferred language.

Using Google Translate to get web content served in your preferred language

Use this if you are particular about reading a specific language

As I previously mentioned, your preferred language selection in Chrome won't apply to the content on the websites themselves. However, you can use Chrome's built-in Google Translate feature to translate web pages into the language that you want to read. To do that:

Open Google Chrome on your PC and click the three-dot icon in the right corner. Click Settings. Click Languages from the left-hand side menu bar. Scroll down till you locate the Google Translate section, and flick the toggle to enable it if not already done. Click the dropdown menu next to the Translate into this language option, and select your preferred language. Click on Add languages button below to select languages that you want Chrome to automatically translate for you.

By doing this, you are essentially telling Chrome that you prefer reading in a particular language. In my case, I've selected English as my preferred language to inform Chrome that it's the language I usually read. I've also selected Chinese and Spanish as the languages which I want Chrome to automatically translate for me, as I often visit websites that serve content in those languages.

Effortlessly change your language in Google Chrome

Close

Changing the default language in Google Chrome is quite simple, and it gives you plenty of language options to choose from. In fact, those who even want the web content to be served in a particular language can use Chrome's built-in Google Translate tool to have web pages translated from English or any language to the one they prefer automatically.