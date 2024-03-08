Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there, with millions of users worldwide. Naturally, it supports a wide range of languages, which you can easily change from the settings menu. That's right, changing your default language in Chrome only takes a few seconds, and you can easily have the browser UI appear in your preferred language. If you are using Google Chrome for the first time on your laptop or a Mac, and are wondering how to do it, here's what you need to know.

Screenshot of Windows 11 running Firefox, Vivaldi, and Brave browsers
Related
Best web browsers for Windows in 2023
There are plenty of options when it comes to web browsers for Windows, but if you're trying to choose one, here are our top recommendations.

Changes made to the default language in Chrome only apply to its interface. This means only the browser menus and settings appear in your preferred language, and it does not apply to the web content.

Changing the default language in Google Chrome

A simple process that only takes a few minutes

  1. Open Google Chrome on your PC and click the three-dot icon in the right corner.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted three dot icon on Google Chrome.
  2. Click Settings.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted settings option in Chrome.
  3. Click Languages from the left-hand side menu bar.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted language option in Chrome.
  4. Click the Add languages button under the Preferred languages section to add your preferred language if it's not already on the list.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted Language search box in Chrome.
  5. Search for the language of choice, select it, and click the Add button.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted language and Add button in Chrome settings.
  6. Click the three-dot icon next to your preferred language, and click the empty box next to the Display Google Chrome in this language option to select your preferred language as the default option.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted default language checkmark in Chrome.
  7. Click on the Relaunch button next to your preferred language to restart Chrome and see your language changes take effect.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted relaunch button in Chrome language settings.

And that's it. You have now changed the default language in Google Chrome successfully. Google Chrome will immediately start serving you all the menus and settings options in your preferred language. Even the error messages that you may encounter when you are unable to, say, visit a particular website for whatever reason, will also be served in your newly selected preferred language.

Using Google Translate to get web content served in your preferred language

Use this if you are particular about reading a specific language

As I previously mentioned, your preferred language selection in Chrome won't apply to the content on the websites themselves. However, you can use Chrome's built-in Google Translate feature to translate web pages into the language that you want to read. To do that:

  1. Open Google Chrome on your PC and click the three-dot icon in the right corner.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted three dot icon on Google Chrome.
  2. Click Settings.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted settings option in Chrome.
  3. Click Languages from the left-hand side menu bar.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted language option in Chrome.
  4. Scroll down till you locate the Google Translate section, and flick the toggle to enable it if not already done.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted toggle next to the Google Translate option in Chrome.
  5. Click the dropdown menu next to the Translate into this language option, and select your preferred language.
  6. Click on Add languages button below to select languages that you want Chrome to automatically translate for you.
    A screenshot showing the highlighted language options under Google Translate section in Chrome settings.

By doing this, you are essentially telling Chrome that you prefer reading in a particular language. In my case, I've selected English as my preferred language to inform Chrome that it's the language I usually read. I've also selected Chinese and Spanish as the languages which I want Chrome to automatically translate for me, as I often visit websites that serve content in those languages.

Effortlessly change your language in Google Chrome

Changing the default language in Google Chrome is quite simple, and it gives you plenty of language options to choose from. In fact, those who even want the web content to be served in a particular language can use Chrome's built-in Google Translate tool to have web pages translated from English or any language to the one they prefer automatically.