Everybody has a "sweet spot" for their mouse sensitivity. If that sensitivity changes just a little bit, you will likely notice in an instant. To get the sensitivity perfect, you will likely need to change the mouse DPI settings when switching between mice, and when using a new computer.

The good news is that changing mouse DPI is super easy in Windows 11. However, you can't select a conventional DPI value, as Windows 11 only provides a range of sensitivity from 1-20. Instead, you will need to change the settings in each game, or use third-party software to really dial in the DPI.

How to change mouse DPI in Windows 11

Mouse DPI is in the Settings menu in Windows 11. There is a simple slider that lets users increase or decrease mouse sensitivity. The change is instant, so there is no need to save changes or exit the menu to test the cursor speed.

Open the Settings menu in Windows 11. Click Bluetooth & devices > Mouse to access the full DPI controls. Close Use the slider next to Mouse pointer speed to adjust DPI. Moving the slider to the left makes the cursor move slower, while moving to the right makes the cursor move faster.

How to change mouse DPI in a game

It is also possible to change mouse DPI in a video game through the settings menu. Not all games support this, but action games typically do. This is a great way to adjust sensitivity, since games really benefit from slower movement, especially ones that use the mouse for aiming. However, most people don't want that slow cursor speed when browsing or working on their computer.

Launch a game with in-game mouse DPI controls. Go to the settings menu in the game. Find the controller and input settings. Close Adjust the mouse DPI up or down as desired. Exit the settings menu and start playing.

How to change mouse DPI with third-party software

Some gaming mouse manufacturers, including EVGA, have their own control software that lets users adjust DPI with much more precision. Additionally, you can create DPI preset stages to quickly and easily go between different levels of sensitivity.

Open your mouse control software. Go to the DPI settings menu. Adjust the mouse DPI. Apply the changes and exit the program.

Finding the perfect mouse DPI

Mouse DPI represents the number of dots (pixels) per inch that your mouse travels. The higher the DPI, the faster your cursor moves. There is no perfect sensitivity because everyone's preference is a little different. Additionally, a high DPI may be good for everyday computing, but a low DPI is better for many action video games. Using presets is one of the best ways to quickly change mouse sensitivity. This allows you to tighten movements in a game, while still being able to quickly navigate everyday tasks.