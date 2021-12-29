XDA Basics: How to change the default search engine on Safari for iOS

When users type a search term in Safari for iOS, the app displays Google Search results. That’s because the company pays Apple billions (!) of dollars every year to be the default search engine on Apple products. However, your iPhone doesn’t restrict you from changing it to a different one. There are plenty of reasons to why someone wouldn’t want to use Google’s service. This includes having more private options that even allow you to disable ads for free — such as DuckDuckGo. Here’s how to change the default search engine on Safari for iOS.

How to change the default search engine on Safari for iOS

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and click on Safari.

Tap on Search Engine.

You can choose Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Ecosia. Select the one that you want as your default search engine.

Voila! Now when you search in Safari, you will get results on the website you’ve chosen. You can change it to a different one at any time.

Personally, I use DuckDuckGo as my default because — as I’ve mentioned — it’s more private and allows me to disable ads in search results. Different users will have other reasons for choosing their main search engine. The Cupertino giant allows you to choose between five popular options. Rumors have surfaced in the past regarding the possibility of Apple releasing its own search engine. However, there are no expectations or signs pointing to when (and if) we will eventually see that.

Based on my usage, Google sometimes provides more accurate search results. Additionally, it enables you to include personalized results that pull private data from other Google services that you use. As someone who doesn’t rely on what the company offers, though, this feature is useless to me. While DuckDuckGo isn’t as precise as Google, it still works just fine for quick, daily-life searches.

Which search engine do you use the most, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.