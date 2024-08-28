Ending a message with your signature adds a professional touch to email communication. It easily offers your contact details to the receivers, displays your personal brand (or the one you work for), and, most importantly, subtly ensures receivers that the email is authentic.

Essentially every email service, including Microsoft Outlook, provides a way to add a custom signature. Sometimes, you may want to modify the signature in your Outlook email due to a change in job title, new contact details, re-branding, or some other reason. Thankfully, Outlook provides a straightforward way to do so on all platforms, including web, desktop, or phone app. This guide will provide you with steps for how to do that.

You will need to change the Outlook signature on the desktop and smartphone apps separately. Changing the signature on one device will not change it on another.

How to change signatures in Outlook Web

If you use Outlook on your web browser, you can change the signature by following these steps.

Launch your web browser and visit the Outlook email web page. Sign into Outlook if you haven’t already done so. On your Outlook dashboard, click the gear icon on the top right to open Settings. Under the Settings window, switch to the Mail tab on the left. Select Compose and Reply. Now, under the Email Signature section, expand the drop-down menu and select the signature you want to change. Or, if you haven't created one yet, you can choose + New signature. Under this section, you can create a new Outlook signature and delete or rename the current ones. After selecting the signature, you can make changes to it through the text box, then click the Save button.

The edits will be saved, and you can immediately use the changed signature in your future emails from that device.

How to edit signatures in the Outlook desktop app

Many users prefer the Outlook Windows app over the web version. If you are one of them, here’s how you can modify the Outlook signature in the desktop app.

Search for Outlook on the Windows search bar and click its icon to launch it. When signed in, click the File option at the top-left of the window. Next, click Options at the bottom to continue. A new window will be launched. Under the Outlook Options, switch to the Mail section on the left and select the Signatures button on the right. This will open the Signatures and Stationery window. Choose the signature you want to change under the Select signature to edit heading. Or, you can click New to create one. Under this section, you have the option to create new signatures and delete or rename the current ones. Make changes to your selected signature through the text box under Edit Signature. After making the required changes, click the Save button and then OK.

As soon as you save the modifications to the signature, you can use it in your upcoming emails from that device.

How to change signatures in Outlook on a mobile device

Outlook is one of the best email apps for Android and iOS devices, and millions use it. If you are one of those, here’s how you can modify your signature in the phone app.

Launch the Outlook app on your phone by tapping on its icon. When signed in, tap your profile picture at the top-left and select Settings (gear icon) at the bottom. Look for the Signature option and tap on it. Select the signature to modify it. After making changes, tap the tick icon at the top-right to save the changes. Close

Finally, your updated signature is ready to use in future emails from the phone app.

Changing the email signature might seem like a small thing to do, but it makes a big difference in your email conversations. These are the quickest ways to change the signature in Outlook on a browser, desktop, and smartphone. Even if you don't need to update your signature today, knowing this tip will help you master the Outlook email service.