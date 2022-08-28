How to change the voice and accent Siri uses on your iPhone

Siri is the virtual assistant that lives in some of the greatest iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Despite it not being as smart or helpful as Google Assistant, it still can come in handy for basic tasks and questions. Depending on your iPhone model, you can either trigger it by pressing and holding on the Side or Home buttons. Of course, you also get to enable the Hey Siri voice command for a hands-free experience. When you first set up your iPhone, iOS asks you to choose a voice for Siri. However, sometimes we get bored of or annoyed by our past decisions. Fortunately for all of us, you can indeed change the voice and accent Siri uses on your iPhone. Here are the detailed steps you need to follow to change these settings on iOS.

Changing the voice and accent Siri uses on iOS

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down, and click on the Siri & Search section.

Choose the Siri Voice section.

There you will find two main sections — Variety and Voice . Variety includes the available accents, while Voice refers to the actual voice tone. Try them out one by one and select the pair you like the most. Do note that the available voice and variety options vary depending on the chosen language. For English, you get five voices and six varieties: American Australian British Indian Irish South African

Once you set the Siri Voice and Variety, they should sync to all of your compatible iCloud devices automatically. This means you won’t need to tweak your Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac settings to get the same voice you’ve chosen on your iPhone.

Do you actively use Siri to get tasks done? If so, which Voice and Variety pair will you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.