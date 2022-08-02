How to change the size and position of your Dock on a Mac

Many people dislike having their application Dock at the bottom of their Mac screens. Here's a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to change the size and position of your Dock on a Mac.

Changing the size and position of your Dock on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app.

Click on the Desktop & Dock section.

At the very top, you will find a slider to control the size of your application Dock. Tweak it according to your preference.

Right below the size slider, you will find a Position on screen option. Tap it to choose between Left , Bottom , and Right .

option. Tap it to choose between , , and . Voila! Now the application Dock on your Mac will have the size and position you prefer.

For the unfamiliar, the Dock on your Mac houses the applications you pin there and those you have launched. It’s the go-to place to switch between apps when you’re working on a certain task. Now you no longer have to settle for the bottom position if you find it more reachable on the left or right side of the screen.

Personally, I keep the Dock at the bottom on my Mac. It feels like the most natural place to me. Considering that iOS and iPadOS have the Dock stable at the bottom, it also makes sense to go for the same position on macOS for familiarity and my muscle memory’s sake.

