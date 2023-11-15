Just like how you and I have a name that tells us apart from other people in the room, your Linux system has a name of its own. In the case of Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions, the name of your system goes by what's called a hostname. It's the name that's used by your system to communicate with network devices, and for pairing Bluetooth devices, too.

Typically, this hostname is assigned automatically when you set up your Linux-powered laptop or Linux-powered desktop for the first time. But if your hostname is set to something you don't like or something that's not easily recognizable, you can change it in a few steps. It can be tweaked through GUI, or by using terminal commands.

These steps will be for Ubuntu 23.04, but should be pretty similar to other versions of Ubuntu.

How to change the hostname on Ubuntu with the GUI and settings app

Similar to the process on Windows 11, if you want to change the hostname on a laptop with Ubuntu Linux, or a Ubuntu desktop, you can just head into the settings app. The GUI makes it easy, and this is the step we suggest most people take.

Open the Ubuntu Settings app. Scroll down to About. At the top, next to Device name, click the pencil icon. Enter the new hostname you want to use. Press the green check mark to confirm the change.

Once you change the hostname, it is not required to restart your system. The change should take effect right away. Some apps might not see the name change, though, and if this is the case, simply restart your system.

How to change the hostname on Ubuntu with the terminal

More advanced Ubuntu users might want to change the hostname using the terminal. This method requires you to enter a few commands. You won't have to reboot your system, either.

Open a terminal session. Type the command: hostnamectl set-hostname new-hostname. Be sure to replace new-hostname with the actual hostname you want to use.

You won't see any results, or be prompted for passwords. This is totally normal. You can confirm the hostname was indeed changes with the command hostnamectl.

How to temporarily change the hostname on Ubuntu

If you don't want the hostname change to be permanent, and just want to change for one time only, you can head into the terminal to swap names. Of course, you can check the actual hostname first, too, which we'll cover here. As a reminder, you'll have to press Enter after each command.

Open a terminal session. Enter the command: hostname to view your hostname. To change the hostname temporarily, type the command: sudo hostname new-hostname. Be sure to replace new-hostname with the actual hostname you want to use. Enter your password.

Once you finish, you can confirm the hostname was changed with the command hostname

Those are all the methods for changing the hostname on Ubuntu. We hope you found this helpful. As a reminder, we also have a guide to the best laptops for Linux, should you be looking for one. And we've dived deeper into topics that developers might care about too, like how to install Java on Ubuntu.