How to change the voice of Google Assistant on your phone or smart speaker

Whether you’re using Google Assistant on an Android phone or tablet, or one of today’s best Google Assistant speakers, did you know you don’t have to stick with the default voice? The standard voice is fine, but there’s no harm in changing things up a little is there?

The even better news is that you can change the voice on your Android device as well as the voice on your smart speaker. It’s really easy to do so let’s walk you through both cases.

How to change the Google Assistant voice on Android

Changing the voice of Google Assistant on an Android device is really straightforward.

On your Android phone or tablet say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings”. Locate All settings. Select Assistant voice. Choose a new voice!

Voices are also subject to language support, so not all languages will have a native voice. But you can try out the selection on offer before you commit. It’s worth noting there may only be a single alternative, too. If you also need to change the language as follow these steps.

On your Android phone or tablet say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings”. Locate All settings. Select Languages. Select Add a language.

By now you should have both the voice and the language that you require.

How to change the voice on a smart speaker or display

Whether you’re using a speaker like the Google Nest Audio, or a display such as the Google Nest Hub, the method to change the Assistant voice is the same. It’s also universal across Android and iOS.

Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. Tap on your Profile in the top right-hand corner. Select Assistant settings. Locate All settings. Select Assistant voice. Choose a new voice!

That’s all there is to it. Now, the next time you speak to Google Assistant on your smart speaker or display, it will use the new voice you have selected.