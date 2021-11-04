XDA Basics: How to change the wallpaper on a Mac

Macs are Apple's personal computer lineup — iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more. They offer great capabilities that rivals, in some cases, find hard to catch up with. One of the handy features of macOS is customizing the look of your desktop. Here's how to change the wallpaper on a Mac.

How to change the wallpaper on a Mac

Launch the System Preferences app from the Launcher, Spotlight Search, or by clicking on the Apple logo in the top left corner > System Preferences.

Head to Desktop & Screen Saver on the top-ish left.

You will find three sections on the left — Apple, Photos, and Folders.

If you want to choose a default macOS wallpaper or a solid color, click on Apple.

For a personal image from the Photos app library, click on Photos.

If you want to choose a picture saved in your folders, choose Folders.

Some Apple wallpapers offer a Dark/Light/Dynamic mode. Dark/Light wallpapers adapt to the system’s Dark mode. Dynamic wallpapers change throughout the day. So in the morning it would be a Light wallpaper. By nighttime it’ll be a Dark wallpaper. The change happens gradually in-between.

You can also set it to change the wallpaper automatically every certain amount of time, in a random order or otherwise.

Once you click on the photo you want, it’ll instantly become your new wallpaper, and you may quit System Preferences.

That’s it! You can easily change your wallpaper whenever you get bored of it by following the steps listed above. And remember that there are plenty of decent wallpapers online for you to download if Apple’s and yours aren’t enough.

