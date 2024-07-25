There's no better feeling than installing a fresh version of Windows and starting with a new clean desktop. But now comes the fun part. It's time to customize your PC with a new wallpaper, screensaver, or even a new mouse cursor. Whether you have a fresh OS installation or are just getting bored with your current configuration, read on to learn how to personalize your PC experience.

While changing your desktop wallpaper and screensaver can be done with a few clicks of the mouse, changing your mouse cursor in Windows 11 is slightly more difficult to do, but luckily, it's still a relatively simple process. Finding the perfect cursor among many you could use with your PC is the only challenging aspect here.

Default settings and custom mouse cursors

While Windows does offer multiple ways of changing your mouse cursor, the available options can be extremely limited. Windows gives you 4 different mouse cursor options in the system settings, with a selection of colors that you can use as well.

However, if you are looking for more customization options for your mouse cursor, you will really want to add your own mouse cursor design to Windows and use that instead. Using a custom mouse cursor adds a lot of personality to your PC and is just fun to work with in general. However, it can be difficult to find a mouse cursor that you like when using first-party applications. If you want to download a custom cursor, you can look in the official Microsoft store, where you will find a few options available. But if you want a really good-looking cursor, you will have to search around on third-party sites for a style that you like.

You can find these alternative sites by doing a simple Google search and looking through them, or you can go to a reputable site like Deviant Art and find cursors made by artists that you can download (if you create an account). As always, be careful when downloading files from any third-party websites, and do your own research on the site you are planning on using.

How to change the default mouse cursor on Windows 11

The easiest way to change your mouse cursor in Windows 11 is by using the Windows settings menu. This method will let you change the icon, color, and size of your mouse cursor, but your options are very limited.

Search for and open the Settings menu (Win + I). Click on the Accessibility tab in the left panel. Close Under the Vision section, open the Mouse pointer and touch option. From here you can choose a Mouse pointer style. Close If you want to change your cursor color, click on the Custom option and select a color you like. If you want to resize your cursor, then click on the Size slider, and you can make your cursor larger or smaller. Close

How to add a unique mouse cursor on Windows 11

If you are looking for a unique mouse cursor, or already have one that you want to use on your PC, but you do not know how to apply it, then follow the steps below.

Search for and open the Settings menu (Win + I). Click on the Bluetooth & Devices tab in the left panel. Close Choose the Mouse option. Scroll down and click on Additional mouse settings. Close In the Properties window, click on the Pointers tab. Under the Customize section, click on the Browse button. Any cursors you have downloaded will show up on this list (you may have to navigate to your Downloads folder to find them though). Close Select the Cursor icon you want to use and then click on Open. Your custom cursor should be applied now. Repeat the process with any other cursor types you want to change. Then click on Apply and OK. Close

There are different kinds of mouse cursors that you will use frequently; the normal mouse cursor for navigating, the 'Click' mouse cursor, and the 'typing' mouse cursor when you hover over text. It's recommended to change all these types of cursor to either the same or different custom cursors for a smoother experience.

Add some personality to your PC

Now that you have your new mouse cursor, you can carry on with your day-to-day life knowing that you're not looking at the same boring cursor as everyone else. While these small personalization settings may seem simple, they can brighten up your day. People often underestimate the importance of personalizing their PC and other devices to their liking, and instead they'll focus on buying flashy peripherals. But if you work on your PC every day, then you should personalize your desktop with the things you use and love the most, including your mouse cursor.