You can give your Chromebook some more style by tweaking the wallpaper each day. And you can do it in ChromeOS without any extra apps.

Much like Windows laptops and MacBooks, personalizing your Chromebook or ChromeOS tablet is made easy through the ChromeOS settings app. You can select various wallpapers directly through the settings app or even set your own. But what if you want more personality and want to see a different one each day? Well, the process is similar. Google offers up a wallpaper option known as Change Daily in ChromeOS settings, which lets the operating system automatically change your wallpaper every day. Here's how to use it.

How to change your wallpaper every day on a Chromebook

Much like many things in ChromeOS, you can set this up by going into the settings. Unfortunately, this only works with Google's official themed wallpapers, and there's currently no way to use your own wallpaper without manually setting your own each day.

Open the ChromeOS settings app by pressing Alt+ Shift + S on your keyboard, then select the Settings cog icon at the top of the clock area. Choose Personalization in the sidebar. Choose the Set your wallpaper & style option. In the pop-up window, click where it says Wallpaper. Choose and click on any of the collections. Choose the Change Daily option at the top. Your wallpaper will change. If you want to switch to the next one, click the Refresh button.

Switching to a different daily wallpaper on ChromeOS is easy as long as you choose from one of Google's wallpaper collections. And thankfully, it doesn't take much effort. If ChromeOS introduces a way to cycle through your personal wallpaper collection, we'll update this guide to let you know.

