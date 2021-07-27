XDA Basics: How to Check and Update the Android Version on your phone

If you’re trying to find out the Android version of your smartphone or wondering how to update it, we can help. It’s actually quite easy to check the Android device’s software information. In this guide, we’ll talk about exactly how you can check the Android version or install a new update on your phone, presuming that your device OEM has provided an official update.

How to check the Android version of your device

Open the Settings app on your phone or tablet.

Scroll down, and tap on System.

You’ll now see an option called About phone (or About tablet) — tap on it. If you don’t see the About phone option, you may have to tap on something like Software Information, depending on your device. On some phones, you might find the About phone option right on the main setting page.

On the About phone screen, you’ll see all the details, like the Android version, as well as your device manufacturer’s software version. This page will also give details about the Android security patch level, baseband version, kernel version, and build number.

Until a couple of years ago, Google used to name the Android versions after a dessert or a sweet. But now, the Android versions just include numbers. So depending on your device’s Android version, you can see a name, or a version number and a name, or just a version number.

How to update your Android phone

Open the Settings app on your Android phone.

Scroll down to System, and tap on it.

Now, tap on the System update option under Advanced. In some cases, the Software update option may be present right under the main settings.

After you’ve tapped on System update, your phone will search if an update is available for your phone. If there’s no update, you’ll be informed that your phone is up to date. If there’s an update, you can follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

On Pixel phones, you can also check for Security and Google Play system updates by going to Settings > Security > Security update.

This is how you can check the Android version of your phone and update it officially. As mentioned, the options may be at different places on devices from different manufacturers. Note that if your phone manufacturer has not provided any updates, you will not see any updates available as this method is only checking for officially provided updates.

If your phone is too old and outdated, and you’re looking to upgrade, check out our recommendations on the Best Phones, the Best Android Phones, and the Best Cheap Android Phones.