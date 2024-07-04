Batteries in any electronic device will degrade over time. Over time, they don’t charge or hold their charge as well, and eventually, they will need to be replaced. This goes for your computer battery, too. If you notice your MacBook isn’t lasting as long as it used to, this is a normal sign of age. But if it’s depleting rapidly, or if you find that the battery isn't charging properly way sooner than you'd expect to see issues, you can look into the computer’s battery health to see if anything is amiss. It’s a matter of just a few simple clicks to find out what you need to know.

How to check battery health on a MacBook

If you have macOS Ventura or newer, you can follow these steps.

Select the Apple menu button at the top, left of the MacBook screen. Select System Settings (System Preferences for some macOS versions). Select Battery. To the right of Battery Health, you’ll see a message. Tap on “i” beside the word that describes the battery condition (likely Normal if the battery is in good health). Here, you’ll see Battery Condition, Maximum Capacity as a percentage, and the option to turn on Optimized Battery Charging.

What about MacBooks running an older OS?

If you have a MacBook model running an older OS, the method of checking battery health is a bit different. With macOS Catalina, Mojave, or High Sierra, press and hold the Option key and select the battery icon in the top menu bar to learn more. You'll be able to see the battery condition there, such as "Normal" or "Service Recommended."

What to know about MacBook batteries

All the latest MacBooks use lithium-ion batteries that are designed to charge quickly and last for a long time. They recharge each time you connect the computer’s cable and plug it into a power source. The battery’s lifespan is limited, but the technology can last for many, many years under the proper conditions.

Keep in mind that there are factors that can impact a MacBook’s battery life. When considering ways to keep your iPhone battery healthy, several of them apply to your MacBook, too. Among these are keeping it updated to the latest software, using the optimized battery charging feature, avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures (as well as running apps or software that might make the computer overheat), and always using Apple branded or certified chargers.

A healthy battery should be able to hold more than 80 percent of its original capacity, so keep this in mind when looking at the "Maximum Capacity" information. But the great thing about the MacBook is that Apple will clearly tell you when the battery should be replaced.

How to know when you need a new battery and what to do

Under Battery Health, as noted, a healthy battery will show “Normal.” But if there’s something wrong, it will show a message like “Replace Soon,” “Replace Now,” or “Service Battery.” If you see this message, you should bring your MacBook to an Apple Store or Apple authorized repair center to look into a battery replacement. You may be able to do this for a small fee if the computer is still under its standard warranty or if you signed up for extended AppleCare coverage.

It's a good idea to periodically check your MacBook's battery health, especially if you have had the same computer for years. It will give you an indication of when it might be time to look into getting a new one. You could upgrade to a snazzy new laptop that will better suit your growing needs, and will be able to last you all day and then some.