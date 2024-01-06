A great CPU is at the heart of every PC; it works in tandem with other components to power and enable all your day-to-day tasks. Knowing what CPU you have is crucial, as this lets you determine which programs you can run and also understand the limits of your PC. Thankfully, you don't need any third-party tools to identify the CPU that's installed on your computer. This can easily be found by using existing tools in Windows.

Use Task Manager to check your CPU

A detailed view of your CPU and its stats

You can use Task Manager on Windows 10 and Windows 11 to get detailed information about your CPU:

Right-click on the taskbar and select Task Manager, or press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to launch it. Select the Performance tab in the left sidebar, and click CPU.

In the top-right corner of this tab, above the performance graph, you'll find a detailed view of your CPU stats along with the CPU's make and model. The data shown here is updated in real-time based on your CPU usage, so this is a good way to track your usage patterns.

Identify your CPU in the Control Panel

Good old system properties

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can also identify their CPUs by heading over to the system settings in the Control Panel. To do this:

Open the Control Panel on your PC. Select System & Security. On the System tab, click View amount of RAM and processor speed.

This opens the About page in a new window, detailing the device specifications. This is also where you'll see things like the name of your motherboard, the amount of installed memory, your Windows version, and details about your CPU.

Use the System Information app to check your CPU

Lastly, you can use the System Information app in Windows to find out what CPU is installed on your PC. This particular app is essentially a central hub that carries all the vital system information. You can use this app to get all sorts of information about your computer, but it's also commonly used to identify the processor and other installed components. To access it:

Open the Start menu, and type msinfo. Click the System Information app. Click the System Summary option on the left sidebar to reveal all the details of your PC, including the processor, on the right side.

Closing thoughts

Those are some simple ways to identify the CPU that's installed on your PC. You can also use a range of third-party applications like HWiNFO or CPU-Z to identify the processor, but it's often easiest to use the built-in tools in Windows. Alternatively, if you cannot boot up your PC, you can view the system information by entering your computer's BIOS.